GRAMMYs 2020: Demi Lovato Breaks Down Performing 'Anyone' For The First Time Since Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato broke down during powerful GRAMMY performance of 'Anyone'. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter

Demi Lovato was so overcome with emotions performing 'Anyone' at the 2020 GRAMMYs she had to re-start the song, in her first performance since she almost died in 2018.

Demi Lovato has performed for the first time since 2018, when she almost died from an accidental drug overdose, at the 2020 GRAMMY awards, taking to the stage with her powerful new track 'Anyone' and re-starting the song after being overcome with emotion and breaking down on stage.

Put more respect on Demi Lovato’s name. Period pic.twitter.com/Wvfs9kcm6N — chels (@chelseyrenaud) January 27, 2020

Wearing a flowing white gown and her trademark dark brown hair, Demi began the powerful ballad with a pianist accompanying her, and as she began to sing, it's apparent she's crying.

After turning away from the microphone, the pianist stops playing, Demi gathers herself, and after starting the song again, went on to put on a seriously powerful performance, with vocals that have the likes of Sam Smith absolutely shook.

Sam took to Instagram, writing to Demi: "I am in tears. This is singing. That is heart and that is the truth."

Sam Smith praises Demi Lovato on her amazing GRAMMY performance. Picture: Instagram @samsmith

Taking to Instagram following the awards ceremony, Demi wrote: "What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."

Fans and fellow artists alike have flooded into her comments to say they have 'no words' after the performance, others admitting they were in tears at the incredible performance that's left them 'speechless'.

Instagram praise for Demi Lovato's powerful comeback performance. Picture: Instagram

The song outlines Demi self-confessed cry for help around the time of her hospitalisation, telling Zane Lowe in a recent interview "You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?'"

"I even listen back to it and I’m like, Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself."

The ballad asks for 'anyone' to come her way and help her, says 'nobody' is listening to her, and admits she 'confided in alcohol', you can read the full lyrics to the song below.

"Anyone" lyrics



I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talk to my imagination

Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets 'til my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

'Cause no one hears me anymore



A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talk to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So, why am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone, oh

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone



I used to crave the world's attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by



A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talk to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why the f*** am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening



Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone, oh

Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need anyone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

