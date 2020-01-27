GRAMMYs 2020: Lewis Capaldi Mistaken For A Seat Filler At The Awards Ceremony

Lewis Capaldi mistaken for a seat-filler at the 2020 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi's been filling in people at home about his night at this first ever GRAMMYs and it seems he might not be as well recognised across the pond as he was mistaken for a seat filler.

'Someone You Loved' GRAMMY nominee, Lewis Capaldi, has been keeping us all in the loop about his night of glamour at the 2020 GRAMMY awards ceremony in LA, and has everyone in hysterics recounting being mistaken for a seat filler at the event.

The 23-year-old tweeted: "A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom"

NGL, we can't think of a more fitting thing to have happened to the Scottish star, who appeared to have the time of his life at the event, cutting some serious shapes on the red carpet.

A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2020

"What is a seat filler?", we hear you ask? Well, at all the big award shows, there are people on hand to sit in the seat of any star that gets up to go to the bar or the toilet to stop the venue looking empty on TV.

It seems someone thought Lewis was on hand to fill up the Staples Centre in LA, rather than to find out whether 'Someone You Loved', one of the biggest hits of 2019, had won 'Song Of The Year' or not.

Sadly, Lewis didn't take home the trophy, with Billie Eilish scooping it up for 'bad guy' as well as taking home four other awards, all of them in enormous categories, making her the youngest person ever to win the top four categories, 'Album Of The Year', 'Song Of The Year', 'Record Of The Year', 'Pop Vocal Album', and 'Best New Artist'.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Keeping it real, as always, Lewis posted a selfie of himself sitting on the toilet backstage at the event, and a hilarious video of him also went viral over the weekend as he walks past someone being filmed singing karaoke and wildly rolls his eyes.

At least he's enjoying his time over in LA, even if he did miss out on the award!

