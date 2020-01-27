GRAMMY Winners 2020: Billie Eilish & Lizzo Celebrate As Ariana Grande & Lewis Capaldi Miss Out

Billie Eilish & Lizzo win big at the 2020 GRAMMY awards. Picture: Getty Images

All the big winners from the 2020 GRAMMY awards, from Album Of The Year to Record Of The Week, with Lizzo & Billie Eilish winning big as Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lewis Capaldi lose out.

The 2020 GRAMMY awards has officially wrapped up and Billie Eilish was the undeniable winner of the evening, bagging herself five trophies including the Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, so, who missed out, and who is having a seriously big celebration right now?!

Ariana Grande came away empty handed despite being nominated for five awards including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year, and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello missed out on their join nomination for 'Señorita'.

Album Of The Year

WINNER: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish



“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey“

Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7" — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Record Of The Year

WINNER: “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish



“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside. Picture: Getty

Song Of The Year

WINNER: “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F— Rockwell!” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo



“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus



“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish



“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: “Jerome” — Lizzo



“Time Today” — BJ the Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo



“Apollo XXI” — Steve Lacy

“Overload” — Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” — NAO

“Being Human in Public” — Jessie Reyez

