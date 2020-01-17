Billie Eilish Is Already Slaying 2020 As Youngest Bond Singer & GRAMMY Domination

17 January 2020, 15:41

Billie Eilish is slaying 2020
Billie Eilish is slaying 2020. Picture: Instagram @billieeilish/PA

It's only the start of 2020 and Billie Eilish is already slaying it, landing the legendary James Bond theme tune, a heap of GRAMMY nominations, and is about to set off on a world tour.

Billie Eilish is proving she's a force to be reckoned with by taking 2020 and making it her b***, announcing she's landed the James Bond No Time To Die title track, becoming the youngest person ever to write and record it, being nominated for no less than six GRAMMYS and preparing to head out on a world tour.

So, let's take a deep dive into just why exactly Billie is slaying 2020 more than any other artist!

Billie Eilish Confirms 'No Time To Die' James Bond Track & Becomes Youngest Artist In History To Record It

No Time To Die Theme Song

After months of speculation around which star will join the ranks of Adele, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys and Jack White to land the iconic Bond title track- Billie confirmed she is writing and singing the legendary tune on her Instagram page, making her the youngest person ever to land the honour.

She captioned the '007' post saying, "No Time To Die” JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG....WHAAT" and fans rushed to congratulate the star.

The 'bad guy' singer reportedly flew secretly into London just before Christmas to record the tune along with her brother, Finneas, which opens the film released in April 2020.

The film's producers have said: "We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die', which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."

GRAMMY nominations and performance

Of course, it doesn't stop there, as Billie released her debut album in March 2019, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" and has subsequently been nominated for no fewer than six GRAMMYs, making her one of the year's top-nominated artists.

Billie's been nominated for:

Best New Artist
Record of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Pop Solo Performance
Album of the Year
Best Pop Vocal Album

If that wasn't enough GRAMMY domination for ya, Billie is also a confirmed performer at the awards, which will no doubt be one of the most highly anticipated performances of the night, along with Lizzo, because, duh, Lizzo.

'Where Do We Go?' World Tour

She's already played at the most prestigious festivals around the world, from Glastonbury to Coachella, but 2020 is the year we see her hit her first full arena tour, something she says she can't wait to get stuck into this time around.

Billie wrote, "IM GOING ON TOUR AGAIN AND IM ACTUALLY EXCITED ABOUT IT THIS TIME. can’t wait to see you all" and from the crazy reception she had at all of her shows last year, we know it's going to be one of the biggest tours of the year.

She's literally just turned 18

Let's just let this sink in for a second... Billie has achieved all of this, in a seriously small space of time, and she's only just celebrated her 18th birthday.

We can hear the shivers of artists around the world knowing the youngest talent going is not here to play, and definitely won't be biding their time- they're going for the big guns, and they're doing it right now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News

