Evidence Billie Eilish Is Singing The 'No Time To Die' James Bond Title Track Is Mounting

Billie Eilish fans are convinced she's linked to the James Bond theme tune. Picture: PA/Twitter

'Everything I Wanted' singer Billie Eilish is the latest star to be rumoured as singing the James Bond title track for Daniel Craig's final movie as the iconic figure in 'No Time To Die' and now, fans think they have solid proof.

Billie Eilish is the latest star to be rumoured for the 'James Bond' No Time To Die, title track, with a blog dedicated to the franchise reporting it and the 'ocean eyes' singer posting a montage of Bond girls to her Instagram page to further fuel the fire.

Ariana Grande Calls Billie Eilish ‘My Sweet Baby’ After 'Bad Guy' Singer Admits She'd Swap Lives With Her

A blog focussing on everything James Bond, mi6-hq.com, revealed they had knowledge the 'bad guy' singer was the chosen artist for the upcoming No Time To Die, writing on their page:

"MI6 understands that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing the title song to the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die."

Elsewhere, fans noticed Billie has posted a montage of iconic Bond women to her Instagram page, with many seeing that as irrefutable proof she was on board for the infamous opening credit song.

One fan wrote, "If Billie Eilish posting these to her insta story isn't proof that the James Bond theme song rumors are true, I don't know what is" and another said, "Billie Eilish posting Bond girls on her insta story is enough to convince me she is singing the new James Bond theme."

If Billie Eilish posting these to her insta story isn't proof that the James Bond theme song rumors are true, I don't know what is 💚😎🍸 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/wgqOIGnZSb — love you bil (@bigbadbil1) January 14, 2020

Billie Eilish posting Bond girls on her insta story is enough to convince me she is singing the new James Bond theme — harriet (@harriet_minns) January 14, 2020

At just 18-years-old, Billie will be the youngest person ever to record a title track for the iconic franchise, and will be joining the ranks of superstars such as Adele, Sam Smith, Jack White, Alicia Keys and Madonna who have also had enormous success with their numbers.

The film, which will be released in 2020, has also enlisted the help of Fleabag writer and Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge to 'liven' up the script, so with both of these incredible talents on board for the last instalment of Daniel Craig's time as Bond, we can't wait to see the new energy brought to it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News