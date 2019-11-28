Ariana Grande Calls Billie Eilish ‘My Sweet Baby’ After 'Bad Guy' Singer Admits She'd Swap Lives With Her

28 November 2019, 11:26

Ariana Grande called Billie Eilish 'my sweet baby'. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has responded to Billie Eilish after the ‘Bad Guy’ singer praised her incredible voice.

Billie Eilish was asked who she would switch lives with, if she could swap with anyone dead or alive, and the six time Grammy-nominated artist said pop queen Ariana Grande.

Clearly a huge fan of Ari, the 17 year old said: “Somebody with a really good voice, Ariana Grande’s voice is f*****g crazy can you imagine opening your mouth and that comes out holy f***.”

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Leave Her Alone After Seeing A Meme Roasting Her

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Ariana replied: “My sweet baby” and fans are so here for this supportive friendship.

"Cutest ever,” one replied, as another said: “The support between you both we love to see it.”

“Legends supporting legends,” summarised a third fan, as another Arianator added: “She really stans.”

Billie has long made it clear she’s a strong supporter of Ariana and her success, admitting she hopes the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker wins big at the Grammys.

Explaining she’s just grateful for the nomination, Billie said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: “Ariana deserves a lot, especially because she did all of that while she was having the worst year of her life, and that’s very impressive to me.

“To even pick up a microphone and go on stage after some s**t that she’s been through, is unreal to me, and the fact she’s made two albums in that amount time is shocking and they’re both good – that’s insane.”

Ariana isn’t the only A-list pop star pal of Billie’s, after the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer also revealed she chats with rapper Drake on a regular basis.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Billie hailed Drake as “the nicest dude” she’s ever spoken to.

She said: “Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice. 

“He does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He's at a level in his life where he doesn't need to be nice, but he is.”

She’s also friends with Khaled, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Kid Cudi to name a few.

