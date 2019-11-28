Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Leave Her Alone After Seeing A Meme Roasting Her

Ariana Grande said she felt anxious after seeing a meme about her washing her hands with her long sleeves on.

Ariana Grande is known for her oversized hoodies and jumpers; so much so that her fans have been rinsing her for them.

One Arianator shared a video of themselves washing their hands with long, oversized sleeves on, soaking them and covering them in soap.

Ariana Grande replied to a meme about her on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The video, which was captioned as "How Ariana Grande washes her hands," received two responses from the 'God is a woman' singer. First, she said "man if y’all don’t leave me alone," with a crying emoji.

She later responded, saying "this made me so anxious".

Ariana Grande has been replying to several fans, recently, including a group of followers who attended one of her gigs dressed as tomatoes, after the pop star had to cancel a gig due to allergies.

"Oh my god. It's times like this I really wish I had better eyesight. Well played. Love u sm [sic]," she wrote.

As Ariana nears the end of her tour, she has been pulling out all of the stops, including bringing her Victorious co-stars, Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett, on stage with her to perform the show's iconic theme tune.

Her attention was caught by one TikTok user who claims to be an impersonator of the 'thank u, next' diva. Paige Niemann, who shared an impression of the GRAMMY winner, received a response from Ariana, saying "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Ariana Grande is known for wearing oversized clothing. Picture: Getty

