Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

Ariana Grande reponds to viral Tik Tok doppleganger. Picture: Instagram @paigeniemann/ @arianagrande

This Ariana Grande impersonator has gone viral on Tik Tok for looking *so* similar to the star, and now, the '7 Rings' has responded to a video of her!

An Ariana Grande impersonator has gone viral online for her seriously uncanny impersonation of the 'Boyfriend' singer, wearing some of her most iconic outfits and lip syncing to her songs and speech, and now, the superstar herself has responded!

The 15-year-old social media star has over 140k Instagram followers, and an incredible 1.4 million Tik Tok followers after blowing people away with her scarily good impression of Ari.

As an avid Twitter user, it was only a matter of time before the 'thank u, next' singer found out about her.

Yup, Ariana's doppelgänger, Paige Niemann, has caught the singer's attention after seeing one of her Tik Tok's on Twitter, Ari responding that she's a little confused why she's using old clips from her character as Cat on Victorious and Sam & Cat, writing:

"i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Ariana Grande responds to lookalike's impersonation. Picture: Twitter/ @ArianaGrande

Fans could sense Ari's tone and accused her of 'lying', causing Ari to snap back for them to 'be nice' to her social media twin, even if she thought her choice of Nickelodeon show was a rogue choice!

From Ari's trademark dimples, to sky high ponytail (which is Paige's own hair!), the impersonator has it all, including some seriously on point facial expressions and body language, and we're NGL, we can't stop scrolling through her feed, because she is honestly identical?!

Ariana Grande tells a fan to 'be nice' in response to doppleganger. Picture: Twitter/ @arianagrande

Whilst some are responding negatively, with one fan saying, "I just know Ariana is terrified...", others are urging the Tik Tok star to dress up as the singer and head out on the streets- as they guarantee she'll cause quite the stir from her crazily accurate impression, and we agree!

