H&M’s Ariana Grande Merchandise Is Here And It's All You Need For Her Sweetener World Tour

17 June 2019, 12:21 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 12:26

H&M have a range of Ariana Grande merch. Picture: Getty / H&M

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener world tour is in full swing, and H&M have released a range of themed clothing to celebrate the pop queen.

Ariana Grande is in the midst of her world tour, Sweetener, which will reach the UK in a matter of months, so H&M have marked the occasion by launching a range of Ari-themed clothes – and we’re already prepping our over-sized hoody outfit.

Ariana Grande Breaks Down During Sweetener Tour Concert In Mac Miller's Hometown

Amongst the line are t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and a bodysuit, all of which are emblazoned with lyrics from the 25 year old’s hit songs and images from her latest album.

The range includes this pink and white t-shirt. Picture: H&M
You can rock Ariana Grande's oversized hoody style with this cosy white jumper. Picture: H&M

If a classic white tee is more your kind of thing over sweatshirts and jumpers, there’s a £12.99 top baring the Sweetener album cover, or you can nab the same image on a hoody for £19.99.

There’s also an off-white tee with a printed image of Ari on a set of concrete steps (also £12.99) and a black tee for the same price with the singer’s favourite words: “And what about it?” – from the iconic gif of her fabulously sassy red carpet moment at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016.

All the t-shirts in H&M's range are £12.99. Picture: H&M
There's also a plain black tee with Ariana's iconic saying on the front. Picture: H&M

If a bit of colour is what you’d prefer, there’s a pink t-shirt with: “break up with your gf” written inside a heart, or a tie-dye bodysuit baring the lyrics: “Thank u, next.”

The collection has already gone down a storm with Ari fans and we can’t wait to get our hands on the new collection.

H&M’s new Ariana merch is available in all their stores now, but we expect it’ll sell out very quickly so you’ll have to act fast.

