H&M’s Ariana Grande Merchandise Is Here And It's All You Need For Her Sweetener World Tour
17 June 2019, 12:21 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 12:26
Ariana Grande’s Sweetener world tour is in full swing, and H&M have released a range of themed clothing to celebrate the pop queen.
Ariana Grande is in the midst of her world tour, Sweetener, which will reach the UK in a matter of months, so H&M have marked the occasion by launching a range of Ari-themed clothes – and we’re already prepping our over-sized hoody outfit.
Ariana Grande Breaks Down During Sweetener Tour Concert In Mac Miller's Hometown
Amongst the line are t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and a bodysuit, all of which are emblazoned with lyrics from the 25 year old’s hit songs and images from her latest album.
If a classic white tee is more your kind of thing over sweatshirts and jumpers, there’s a £12.99 top baring the Sweetener album cover, or you can nab the same image on a hoody for £19.99.
There’s also an off-white tee with a printed image of Ari on a set of concrete steps (also £12.99) and a black tee for the same price with the singer’s favourite words: “And what about it?” – from the iconic gif of her fabulously sassy red carpet moment at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016.
If a bit of colour is what you’d prefer, there’s a pink t-shirt with: “break up with your gf” written inside a heart, or a tie-dye bodysuit baring the lyrics: “Thank u, next.”
The collection has already gone down a storm with Ari fans and we can’t wait to get our hands on the new collection.
my @ArianaGrande collection. ( I got these @hm divided collection) 💖 pic.twitter.com/iwGKNQJmME— 12 ☁️ (@arimoonliight) June 9, 2019
Ariana stans rush to ya local H&M pic.twitter.com/dyJeV0gPKg— mehek (@perfectlyaway) June 11, 2019
Since when did H&M have so much Ariana merch— mehek (@perfectlyaway) June 11, 2019
H&M’s new Ariana merch is available in all their stores now, but we expect it’ll sell out very quickly so you’ll have to act fast.
