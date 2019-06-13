Ariana Grande Breaks Down During Sweetener Tour Concert In Mac Miller's Hometown

Ariana Grande broke down during her performance in Pittsburgh. Picture: Instagram

Things got emotional last night at Ariana Grande's concert in Pittsburgh.

It was an understandably emotional concert for Ariana Grande as she performed in Pittsburgh last night, the hometown of her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Attendees shared a video of the Sweetener singer paying tribute to the rapper as she reportedly only played his songs in the arena before taking the stage.

"Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him she’s so strong," one fan tweeted.

At Ariana Grande's concert in Pittsburgh and she's playing Mac Miller before then show and I honestly might cry. Pittsburgh misses you, Mac ❤ — Kayla 🐝 (@KAYofsunshine_) June 13, 2019

The singer teared up during two songs whilst the audience cheered and applauded to encourage and support her during the tough moment. Grande broke down while singing the Thank U, Next lyrics: "Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel".

also how much support was shown for @arianagrande and love for @macmiller during thank u, next was amazing 😭🥺💙 #SWTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/EkgPcgSTO1 — ♔Alexa Rae (@lexadee22) June 13, 2019

Ariana got all choked up singing Thank U, Next in Mac’s hometown, but with help from the crowd she got through it and brought the show to an end. One of the craziest and most amazing nights of my life, I’ll never forget it, thank you @ArianaGrande, you’ll never stop inspiring us! pic.twitter.com/om0wqEV37Z — Trey Reininger (@ReiningerTrey) June 13, 2019

During her performance of "Raindrops (An Angel Cried)," a song which is said to be about Mac, she was unable to finish the song. However, the crowd continued to cheer her on during the raw moment.

if @arianagrande crying during & not being able to finish raindrops at her #SWTPittsburgh show doesn’t break your heart i don’t know what will. we all miss you @macmiller 🥺💔💙 pic.twitter.com/fVr8piNsxI — ♔Alexa Rae (@lexadee22) June 13, 2019

Ariana has paid tribute to her late ex multiple times since his shock passing. In her first written statement after his death in September 2018, she penned how much he will always mean to her.

The pair dated from 2016 until 2018.

