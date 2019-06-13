Ariana Grande Breaks Down During Sweetener Tour Concert In Mac Miller's Hometown

13 June 2019, 16:36

Ariana Grande broke down during her performance in Pittsburgh
Ariana Grande broke down during her performance in Pittsburgh. Picture: Instagram

Things got emotional last night at Ariana Grande's concert in Pittsburgh.

It was an understandably emotional concert for Ariana Grande as she performed in Pittsburgh last night, the hometown of her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande Cancels Shows Due To Tomato Allergy

Attendees shared a video of the Sweetener singer paying tribute to the rapper as she reportedly only played his songs in the arena before taking the stage.

"Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him she’s so strong," one fan tweeted.

The singer teared up during two songs whilst the audience cheered and applauded to encourage and support her during the tough moment. Grande broke down while singing the Thank U, Next lyrics: "Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel".

During her performance of "Raindrops (An Angel Cried)," a song which is said to be about Mac, she was unable to finish the song. However, the crowd continued to cheer her on during the raw moment.

Ariana has paid tribute to her late ex multiple times since his shock passing. In her first written statement after his death in September 2018, she penned how much he will always mean to her.

The pair dated from 2016 until 2018.

