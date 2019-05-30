Ariana Grande Cancels Shows Due To Tomato Allergy

30 May 2019, 07:20

Ariana Grande suffered an allergic reaction to tomatoes
Ariana Grande suffered an allergic reaction to tomatoes. Picture: Getty

The 'God is a woman' singer recently cancelled shows on her 'Sweetener' World Tour following an allergic reaction to tomatoes.

Ariana Grande is currently performing around the world on her 'Sweetener' World Tour, however, the 25-year-old singer had to cancel shows due to her adult-onset tomato allergy.

In an Instagram post, the 'thank u, next' popstar wrote to her 156 million followers, saying "we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. [sic].

"still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress!," continued Ariana. The singer has agreed to reschedule the tour dates to 24 November in Tampa, and 25 November in Orlando.

Ariana Grande later said "there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES," after promising that she will be returning to performing soon.

She recently visited NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas, where she met several astronauts and drove around the facility in a roving vehicle.

