WATCH: Ariana Grande Had The "Coolest Day" Visiting NASA Centre

The 'thank u, next' singer as she floated in a gravity simulator and donned an orange spacesuit during her visit to Texas' Johnson Space Center.

Following her recent release of her fifth studio album, 'thank u, next' - which has a song on it called 'NASA' - Ariana Grande visited the federal agency's hub, Johnson Space Center in Texas.

The pop star - who recently splashed the cash at a drag show in San Antonio - visited the NASA centre and took part in various exercises and activities, including tours of the facility.

> BTS's Jungkook Met Ariana Grande & Had The Sweetest Message After Watching Her Sweetener Concert

Ariana Grande signed a hatch with 'NASA' lyrics. Picture: Instagram

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life [NASA]," wrote 25-year-old Ariana Grande. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can't wait to share more.

"What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n i around.," she continued, before uploading several photos and videos of herself at NASA's Johnson Space Centre to her Instagram Story.

Not only did she meet with several astronauts, but she dressed the part, donning an orange spacesuit and rode in roving vehicle's around the facility.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

She later signed a hatch at the facility, reserved for VIPs. She wrote the lyrics "It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A", from her song, 'NASA'.