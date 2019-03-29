Ariana Grande's Behind The Scenes Tour Video Gives Everyone Goosebumps As She Sings Beneath The Stage

Ariana Grande keeps on surprising fans on tour. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has been sharing plenty of behind the scenes moments from her Sweetener World Tour, with one recent clip showing fans her angelic entry from beneath the stage.

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is well underway, and the ‘7 Rings’ singer has made sure to capture every moment so that none of her fans miss out on the action.

The 25 year old’s Instagram account is full of clips of her dance-filled performances and videos from backstage, but one recent post gave everyone goosebumps after she filmed one of her grand arrivals onto the stage.

Ariana Grande Drags Impatient Fans Who 'Didn't Even Know About New Song Until Four Hours Ago'

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour kicked off on March 18. Picture: Getty

Belting out ‘Raindrops’ [‘An Angel Cried’] from beneath the stage, Ariana was surrounded by her dancers as the lift in the trap door raised her in to the crowd’s view – where she was greeted by thousands of screams.

The song then transitioned into ‘God Is A Woman’ and the audience of course completely lost it as the lights flashed pink.

Ariana shared the clip with her 149 million Instagram followers, and her fans – including those who have already seen one of her shows – were left in awe after watching the video.

“Love your voice,” one person wrote, as another said: “So powerful, wow!”

“Every time I hear this song it gives me goosebumps,” replied a third fan, as a fourth commented: “That transition though… thing song… omg.”

Meanwhile, one fan who has already seen one of Ari’s Sweetener concerts was impressed to discover the pop star was actually singing the song while out of view of the crowd.

They wrote: “I had no idea she actually was singing that song, I thought it was a recording for her to have time to get ready… well damn those vocals.”

‘Raindrops’ is an introduction to Ari’s ‘Sweetener’ album, and is what fans thought might be a reference to her split from Mac Miller. However, the tune is in fact a cover from a song called ‘An Angel Cried’ by The Four Seasons.

