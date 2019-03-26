Ariana Grande Sings Unreleased Song ‘She Got Her Own’ On The Sweetener World Tour

26 March 2019, 10:37

Ariana grande has performed an unreleased song on tour.
Ariana grande has performed an unreleased song on tour. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ariana Grande revealed the new track with Victoria Monet on her tour after teasing it on Snapchat a few years ago.

Arianators get ready… Ariana Grande’s been playing a new, unreleased track on her Sweetener World Tour!

Ariana Grande Just Revealed What Her Life On Tour Is Really Like… And It’s Anything But Glam

Fans were quick to spot a track they didn’t recognise during her performance in Washington DC this week, which was revealed to be called ‘She Got Her Own’.

Ariana performed the track with her BFF, Victoria Monet, but fans also recognised that she had teased the track on her Snapchat a few years earlier too.

They took to Twitter to urge her to release the song finally:

Ariana is currently on the US leg of her Sweetener World Tour, before it comes to the UK later in the year.

She’s been stunning fans with her incredible costumes, hit-packed set list and a whole new range of merch while she’s been on the road too.

It was also revealed that she only gets to keep 10% of her ‘7 Rings’ earnings after striking a deal with Rodgers and Hammerstein to sample ‘My Favourite Things’ from The Sound Of Music within her song.

We’re excited to see what else Ariana has up her sleeve for us on the rest of the tour.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande doesn't know how to use Instagram despite being the most followed person

Ariana Grande Doesn't Know How To Use Instagram Despite Being Most Followed Person In The World
Ariana Grande gave a very honest account of tour life.

Ariana Grande Just Revealed What Her Life On Tour Is Really Like… And It’s Anything But Glam
Ariana Grande's cryptic post about 'letting go' could be about Pete Davidson

Is Ariana Grande Opening Up About Pete Davidson Split In Emotional 'Letting Go' Post?
Ariana Grande only gets to keep 10% of her '7 Rings' earnings.

Ariana Grande Has To Give Away 90% Of Her ‘7 Rings’ Earnings And Here’s Why
Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits

Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits
Ariana Grande honoured her late ex during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Sweetener Tour 2019

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande Tour Merch: Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts Divide Fans

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!