Ariana Grande Sings Unreleased Song ‘She Got Her Own’ On The Sweetener World Tour

Ariana grande has performed an unreleased song on tour. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ariana Grande revealed the new track with Victoria Monet on her tour after teasing it on Snapchat a few years ago.

Arianators get ready… Ariana Grande’s been playing a new, unreleased track on her Sweetener World Tour!

Ariana Grande Just Revealed What Her Life On Tour Is Really Like… And It’s Anything But Glam

Fans were quick to spot a track they didn’t recognise during her performance in Washington DC this week, which was revealed to be called ‘She Got Her Own’.

Ariana performed the track with her BFF, Victoria Monet, but fans also recognised that she had teased the track on her Snapchat a few years earlier too.

They took to Twitter to urge her to release the song finally:

@ArianaGrande ya’ll have nerve to perform she got her own but too still not drop it for real — ☁️ 146/173 (@greedylorna) March 26, 2019

PLS RELEASE DIS WE AIN'T EVER GONNA FORGET AB SHE GOT HER OWN — ًȷea (@ringsheesh) March 26, 2019

miss ariana grande and victoria monét fr performed she got her own are u....kidding — boo fucking hoo 💍 🎗 has exams ! (@sighsweetener) March 26, 2019

@ArianaGrande RELEASE SHE GOT HER OWN ON SOUNDCLOUD. IM BEGGING YOU. — 🍀 (@ruthIessbutera) March 26, 2019

Ariana is currently on the US leg of her Sweetener World Tour, before it comes to the UK later in the year.

She’s been stunning fans with her incredible costumes, hit-packed set list and a whole new range of merch while she’s been on the road too.

It was also revealed that she only gets to keep 10% of her ‘7 Rings’ earnings after striking a deal with Rodgers and Hammerstein to sample ‘My Favourite Things’ from The Sound Of Music within her song.

We’re excited to see what else Ariana has up her sleeve for us on the rest of the tour.

