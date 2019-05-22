Ariana Grande Honours Manchester Attack Victims With Meaningful Bee Post

Ariana Grande honoured those affected by the Manchester terror attack. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande took to Instagram Stories to show that those affected by the Manchester terror attacks are still in her heart.

Today (22nd May) marks two years since the devastating terror attack that took place at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, in which 22 people were killed and hundreds injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device as concertgoers exited the arena.

Ariana has long made it clear she thinks about the incident on a regular basis and has said in the past she’s undergoing therapy for PTSD triggered by the bombings.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Had The "Coolest Day" Visiting NASA Centre

Ariana Grande posted an emoji of a bee to mark two years since the Manchester bombing. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

At the time the symbol of the city, the worker bee, became the reflective image people used to commemorate what happened, so two years on and Ariana has posted an emoji of the bee to her Instagram Stories.

The ‘7 Rings’ singer will be returning to Manchester later this year to headline Pride, and she has something extra special in store for those who might miss out on tickets.

Ariana Grande has a bee tattoo to remember those in the Manchester bombings. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

When a fan asked if Ariana will be adding an actual tour date in the city as well as performing at Pride, she responded on Twitter: “We are still working on something a little more special for you guys. It takes a while to put these things together, but hopefully I can tell you when I see you at Pride. I love you. Hope that’s alright.”

Ariana was named an honorary citizen of Manchester after her support for the victims in the wake of what happened. She also organised One Love, a benefit concert with performances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, and Liam Gallagher.

She later got a tattoo of a bumble bee behind her ear to remember the victims, unveiling the inking after the first anniversary of the terror attack.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News