Ariana Grande Honours Manchester Attack Victims With Meaningful Bee Post

22 May 2019, 11:40

Ariana Grande honoured those affected by the Manchester terror attack
Ariana Grande honoured those affected by the Manchester terror attack. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande took to Instagram Stories to show that those affected by the Manchester terror attacks are still in her heart.

Today (22nd May) marks two years since the devastating terror attack that took place at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, in which 22 people were killed and hundreds injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device as concertgoers exited the arena.

Ariana has long made it clear she thinks about the incident on a regular basis and has said in the past she’s undergoing therapy for PTSD triggered by the bombings.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Had The "Coolest Day" Visiting NASA Centre

Ariana Grande posted an emoji of a bee to mark two years since the Manchester bombing
Ariana Grande posted an emoji of a bee to mark two years since the Manchester bombing. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

At the time the symbol of the city, the worker bee, became the reflective image people used to commemorate what happened, so two years on and Ariana has posted an emoji of the bee to her Instagram Stories.

The ‘7 Rings’ singer will be returning to Manchester later this year to headline Pride, and she has something extra special in store for those who might miss out on tickets.

Ariana Grande has a bee tattoo to remember those in the Manchester bombings
Ariana Grande has a bee tattoo to remember those in the Manchester bombings. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

When a fan asked if Ariana will be adding an actual tour date in the city as well as performing at Pride, she responded on Twitter: “We are still working on something a little more special for you guys. It takes a while to put these things together, but hopefully I can tell you when I see you at Pride. I love you. Hope that’s alright.”

Ariana was named an honorary citizen of Manchester after her support for the victims in the wake of what happened. She also organised One Love, a benefit concert with performances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, and Liam Gallagher.

She later got a tattoo of a bumble bee behind her ear to remember the victims, unveiling the inking after the first anniversary of the terror attack.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande shared an Instagram Story of her visit to NASA

WATCH: Ariana Grande Had The "Coolest Day" Visiting NASA Centre
Ariana Grande tipped a drag queen $100 at a San Antonio club

Watch The Moment Ariana Grande Delights Drag Queen With $100 Bill Before Her San Antonio Gig
Ariana Grande is being sued over photos of herself

Ariana Grande Being Sued By Photographer After Posting Paparazzi Photos Of Herself On Instagram
Kris Jenner chats on the set of 'thank u, next' video with Ariana Grande

WATCH: Ariana Grande Appears On 'KUWTK' Preparing Kris Jenner For 'Thank U, Next' Music Video
Ariana Grande and Jungkook met at her Sweeteener concert

BTS's Jungkook Met Ariana Grande & Had The Sweetest Message After Watching Her Sweetener Concert
Ariana Grande and BTS have fans begging for a collaboration

BTS And Ariana Grande Fans Urging For Collaboration After Jungkook Is Seen At Her Concert With Scooter Braun

Hot On Capital

ITV have made changes to their Love Island aftercare process

Love Island 2019 Cast To Receive Minimum Of Eight Therapy Sessions Upon Leaving The Villa

TV & Film

Take this quiz to see if you'd win Love Island while coupled up with Lewis Capaldi

QUIZ: Would You Win Love Island Coupled Up With Lewis Capaldi?
Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Survival Of The Fittest Host And Iain Stirling's Girlfriend

News

Rosie Williams and Adam Collard were together on Love Island for a brief time

Love Island’s Rosie Williams Reignites Row With Adam Collard As She Claims His 'Player Behaviour' Boosted His Career

TV & Film

Liam Payne reveals his mum gave him One Direction pocket money

Liam Payne Admits He Still Got Pocket Money From His Mum After Joining One Direction
Did you know Billie Eilish has a famous older brother named Finneas?

Who Is Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell And Does The Singer Have A Girlfriend?