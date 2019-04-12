Ariana Grande Shares ‘Terrifying’ Levels Of PTSD In Brain Scan – Two Years After Manchester Terror Attack

12 April 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 11:28

Ariana Grande shared the full extent the effects of the Manchester attack still has on her
Ariana Grande shared the full extent the effects of the Manchester attack still has on her. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has proved just how much of an effect the Manchester terror attack had on her mental health, showing the shocking levels of PTSD in a scan of her brain.

Ariana Grande posted the scan of her brain on Instagram Stories to show the full extent the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert in 2017 has had on her mental health.

Describing the results as “hilarious and terrifying” Ariana reminded her loyal fans the effects of post traumatic stress disorder are “not a joke”.

Ariana Grande Has Plans For A 'Thank U, Next' Beauty Range

Ariana Grande is still severely affected by PTSD
Ariana Grande is still severely affected by PTSD. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Posting a photo of what a healthy brain scan looks like compared to a person’s with PTSD, Ariana added three images of her own scan and the shocking levels of PTSD in her own brain.

Ariana’s scan shows more than double the amount of PTSD in the picture she initially used for comparison.

The image shows how the pop star is still feeling the effects following the Manchester terror attack which killed 22 people during her Dangerous Woman tour on 22 May 2017.

Last year Ariana opened up about how the horrific ordeal has affected her, telling Vogue in 2018: “It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss.

"But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

The 25 year old also said she doesn’t “think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

