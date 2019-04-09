Ariana Grande Has Plans For A 'Thank U Next' For Fragrance Line

Ariana Grande has plans to release a 'thank u, next' fragrance collection. Picture: Instagram/@Ariana Grande

We all know Ariana Grande loves a fragrance and the 'Monopoly' singer now has plans to start a 'thank u, next' fragrance line, according to TMZ.

Ariana Grande is making moves to release a 'thank u, next' fragrance line by seeking permission to put the song name onto a beauty collection, according to a report by TMZ.

QUIZ: Which Iconic Throwback Celebrity Perfume Are You?

The Sweetener singer already has 6 fragrances under her belt, most recently releasing Cloud after the emoji she used to tease her fourth album, and these plans show she has no plans to slow down.

TMZ obtained documents signed by Ari which seek permission to trademark 'thank u, next' to put onto 'perfumes, colognes, body lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists'.

Ari's been using her enormous, or biggest in the world, Instagram platform to spread positivity and encouraging fans to 'protect their energy' in a lengthy Instagram video.

She officially became the most followed person in the world, with a whopping 150 million Instagram followers.

The 25-year-old is also set to headline Coachella music festival over the next two weekends and fans can't wait too see what set list and outfits she decides to rock for the huge headlining event.

Beyoncé headlined the festival in 2018 (AKA Beychella) and her performance was so iconic that it's officially been turned into a Netflix film, Homecoming, which drops on April 17th, so whatever Ari does, it's bound to be huge!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News