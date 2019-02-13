QUIZ: Which Iconic Throwback Celebrity Perfume Are You?

13 February 2019, 10:42

Which of these iconic celebrity perfumes are you?
Which of these iconic celebrity perfumes are you? Picture: Getty Images

By Georgia Foxwell

You may have your favourite artists... but can you take this quiz and get their most iconic fragrances?

There's only one thing we love as much as our favourite artists and that's the whole array of amazing fragrances they've launched over the years.

> QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up

From Ariana Grande's super fluffy scent to that One Direction perfume advert that still has people talking about it six years later, can you get your fave idol's fragrance in this quiz to prove you're the ultimate fan?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News

Latest Photo Galleries

See more Latest Photo Galleries

December's photos of the month, from Rita Ora, Miley Cryus and Cheryl

December's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM October 2018

October's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM September Asset

September's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music
Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Latest Music News

Amber Turner has been axed from TOWIE

TOWIE’s Amber Turner Axed After Refusing To Film With Dan Edgar

News

Ariana Grande vows she's single BTS of music video

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Ariana Grande

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna were pictured looking very close in a club

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Dating? Couple Pictured Cuddling At The Club

News

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez just lost millions of Instagram followers

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app.

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued For $100Million Over Her Kimojis By An App Developer

News

Lady Gaga comes to the defence of Cardi B after her GRAMMY wins

Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet

Lady Gaga

Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral

TV & Film

Little Mix have unfollowed their former record label.

Fans Spot That Little Mix Have Unfollowed Their Old Label SYCO After Changing Management

Little Mix

Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking help for depression

Justin Bieber Is Seeking Treatment For Depression

Justin Bieber

Megan Barton Hanson said she thought Wes Nelson was 'the one'

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video

TV & Film