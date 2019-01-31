QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up

On Air Now
31 January 2019, 17:13
Pretty much everyone would love to spend a day with Harry Styles, but the question is, would Harry Styles love to spend the day with you? It's about time you found out, and this quiz will let you know if your dream is likely to come true.....or not.
As the 'Sign Of The Times' singer has just turned a whole 25-years-old it's really time you found out, and this quiz will let you know if Haz is coming along to meet you or if something came up really last minute that he just can't wriggle out of.
