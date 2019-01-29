Harry Styles Fans Slam Kelsy Karter's Face Tattoo As Fake And For Publicity

29 January 2019, 10:50

Kelsy Karter tattooed Harry Styles face on her cheek.
Kelsy Karter tattooed Harry Styles' face on her cheek. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kelsy Karter revealed a tattoo of Harry Styles on her face and fans are not here for it.

Die-hard fan and singer Kelsy Karter had Harry Styles whole face and hair permanently tattooed on her cheek, but fans aren’t buying it.

The LA-based singer took to social media to show off her new ink from tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste, captioning it: "mama, look what i made me do."

Kelsy Karter Just Tattooed Harry Styles Onto Her Face 'For His Birthday'

However, Harry fans are far from impressed and say the singer has done this for publicity and the tattoo is fake.

One Tweeter wrote: “That kelsy karter girl clearly got a fake harry 'tattoo' for publicity and it’s working”.

Another claimed it’s all to promote her latest single ‘Harry’, saying: “Ive gotta give it to that Kelsy girl ...her promo skills 10/10.. gets a fake Harry tattoo and then releases a song 2 days later about him? weirdly smart”

Kelsey previously gushed over Harry in an interview confessing she’s eager to work on his next album.

She expressed: "I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album."

However, Harry is yet to publically acknowledge Kelsy’s new tat.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne were spotted on a "date" last weekend.

Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell Spotted On “Date” To A Concert Amid Relationship Rumours

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant
    Rag'n'Bone Man, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  3. 3
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sweet but Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  7. 7
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  9. 9
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lost in the Fire
    The Weeknd, Gesaffelstein
    itunes
  12. 12
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  13. 13
    Rewrite the Stars
    James Arthur, Anne-Marie
    itunes
  14. 14
    Undecided artwork
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  16. 16
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  21. 21
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  23. 23
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  25. 25
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  26. 26
    mother tongue
    Bring Me The Horizon
    itunes
  27. 27
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  28. 28
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  29. 29
    Longshot
    Catfish and the Bottlemen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  35. 35
    imagine
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  36. 36
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  37. 37
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  39. 39
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  40. 40
    Baby (feat. Marina and the Diamonds & Luis Fonsi)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site