Harry Styles Fans Slam Kelsy Karter's Face Tattoo As Fake And For Publicity

Kelsy Karter tattooed Harry Styles' face on her cheek. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kelsy Karter revealed a tattoo of Harry Styles on her face and fans are not here for it.

Die-hard fan and singer Kelsy Karter had Harry Styles whole face and hair permanently tattooed on her cheek, but fans aren’t buying it.

The LA-based singer took to social media to show off her new ink from tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste, captioning it: "mama, look what i made me do."

Kelsy Karter Just Tattooed Harry Styles Onto Her Face 'For His Birthday'

mama, look what i made me do pic.twitter.com/P5HdUWtQUK — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 27, 2019

However, Harry fans are far from impressed and say the singer has done this for publicity and the tattoo is fake.

One Tweeter wrote: “That kelsy karter girl clearly got a fake harry 'tattoo' for publicity and it’s working”.

Another claimed it’s all to promote her latest single ‘Harry’, saying: “Ive gotta give it to that Kelsy girl ...her promo skills 10/10.. gets a fake Harry tattoo and then releases a song 2 days later about him? weirdly smart”

|| PLOT TWIST ||

Kelsy's tattoo is fake — noam (@_Noamm) January 27, 2019

when will y'all realise that harry styles face tattoo is fake lmao romeo lacoste is one of the best if not the best tattoo artist in LA, he would never put out a shit piece like that — aиouk (@INBLOOMLlVE) January 28, 2019

that’s harry styles tattoo is fake and she just did the best marketing for her song — bean (@ybblila) January 29, 2019

Kelsey previously gushed over Harry in an interview confessing she’s eager to work on his next album.

She expressed: "I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album."

However, Harry is yet to publically acknowledge Kelsy’s new tat.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News