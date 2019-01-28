Kelsy Karter Just Tattooed Harry Styles Onto Her Face 'For His Birthday'

Harry Styles fan just got his face tattooed on her cheek. Picture: PA/Instagram @KelsyKarter

A die hard Harry Styles fan has just paid the ultimate tribute to her hero by getting his whole face tattooed onto her face.

Harry Styles is about to celebrate his 25th birthday, and he's had an early gift this year in the form of one die-hard fan, singer Kelsy Karter, aged 24, who just got his face tattooed on her cheek, permanently, with a needle and everything.

The New Zealand born, LA based singer took to social media to show off her brand new ink that was still red and puffy from Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste's work, captioning it: "mama, look what i made me do."

mama, look what i made me do pic.twitter.com/P5HdUWtQUK — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 27, 2019

The singer, who has previously written for Zayn and describes herself as a 'rock n' roll lady rebel' has over 40 thousand Instagram followers and hinted that she was going to be doing something to mark Harry's birthday.

Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.... — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 18, 2019

She's previously gushed about Harry in an interview with i-D, praising his move from pop star to classic rocker and is seriously eager to work on his next album.

She said: "I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album."

Kelsy Karter's tattooed her idol Harry Styles onto her face. Picture: Instagram

However, it's not yet clear whether the singer, who's described herself as a 'female version' of the 'Sign Of The Times' star, has managed to get Harry's attention with the outlandish move.

