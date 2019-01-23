Harry Styles Just Followed Ariana Grande On Instagram And Fans Think It’s A Hint At A Collab

Harry Styles just followed Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Could Harry Styles and Ariana Grande be collaborating?

It seems that Harry Styles has set eyes on Ariana Grande after some eagle-eyed fans noticed the singer turned actor just followed her on the ‘gram.

A celebrity following another celebrity wouldn’t usually be so shocking, but Harry hasn’t posted a photo in months.

Harry Styles Won’t Be Releasing New Music In Favour Of Pursuing More Movie Jobs

Harry just started following Ariana Grande on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/d4WKAhNDGt — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) January 19, 2019

His last post was on July 16th 2018, where he thanked fans for coming out to his tour.

“Kissy. Thank you for coming out to see us, it has been a pleasure playing for you all.” He wrote.

“I'm off to write some more music and I hope I'll be seeing you again very soon. Thank you to my band, the crew, and all of you for making this tour so wonderful. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H”

On Twitter, Arianators are going crazy over the possibility of a duet. One fan tweeted a theory, saying: “The last time Harry followed Timothée [Chalamet] on IG we got an interview with both of them. Now Harry followed Ariana”

Another hopeful fan responded: “What if Harry is an opening act for Sweetener world tour. Let me dream at least.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the two collaborated, in 2014 Harry wrote Ariana’s hit single 'Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart'.

An updated collab could break the internet.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News On Your Boy, Harry Styles!