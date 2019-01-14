Harry Styles Won’t Be Releasing New Music In Favour Of Pursuing More Movie Jobs

Harry Styles is looking to pursue his acting career. Picture: Getty

The ‘Sign Of The Times’ star isn’t thinking of reforming One Direction anytime soon – sad times!

One Direction fans might be a bit disappointed to find out the reunion probably won’t be happening anytime soon as Harry Styles is keen to pursue a career in the movies rather than music.

The 1975's Matthew Healy Has Asked Harry Styles To Produce His Next Album

According to tabloid sources, Harry is keen to focus on his acting career, explaining, “Since stepping away from One Direction, Harry has really enjoyed life outside that pop bubble.

“Acting is something he really enjoys and he's been working behind the camera on a number of different projects. Harry has a base in LA and is ensconced with James Corden and his producer Ben Winston there. And right now he has absolutely no desire to get 1D back together.”

Harry Styles made his acting debut in Dunkirk alongside this all-star cast. Picture: Getty

Harry is also in the process of closing his Erskine Touring Company later this year, while the band are still on the hiatus they began in January 2016.

Harry, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have all released solo material since the split but have always said that the band may reunite in the future.

Harry started his acting journey starring in Dunkirk alongside Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy which was released in 2017.

While we are totally here for more of Hazza on the big screen, we still wanna see the boys get back together in the future too!

