The 1975's Matthew Healy Has Asked Harry Styles To Produce His Next Album

Matt Healy has reached out to Harry Styles over his next album. Picture: Getty

Matt Healy, The 1975's lead vocalist, has reached out to Harry Styles, asking to help produce his second solo album.

The 1975's lead vocalist and guitarist, Matt Healy, has reached out to Harry Styles on Twitter, asking if he can produce his second solo album.

The 'TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME' singer posted to Harry (and his 869k followers) saying "Hey [Harry] me and George really wanna produce your next album.

>

"hmu if you wanna it's cool if not tho I know you're like super busy etc love!!!!! [sic]", continued Matt.

Hey @Harry_Styles me and George really wanna produce your next album hmu if you wanna it’s cool if not tho I know you’re like super busy etc love!!!!! — matty (@Truman_Black) January 3, 2019

Matt Healy and Harry Styles have had a very close relationship for some time, with Matt flantering Haz and calling him peng. (It's funny because it's true.)

Matt Healy reached out to Harry Styles, to produce his album. Picture: Getty

At the time of publishing this article, Matt's offer to the 'Sign of the Times' singer has over 131k likes and 28k retweets.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News On Your Boy, Harry Styles!

You're here for it. We're here for it. Get it done, lads.