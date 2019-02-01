Ariana Grande's Put On An Immersive Cloud Experience For UK Fans & It's Amazing

Ariana Grande brought her immersive experience to the UK. Picture: Twitter

Fans can step into Ari's world to celebrate the launch of her new perfume, Cloud.

Ariana Grande's never one to shy away from a grand(e) gesture, and she's brought her totes Instagrammable immersive experience to the UK for the launch of her new perfume, Cloud.

Today and tomorrow (Saturday 2nd February) only, fans can get exclusive Ariana Grande nail art, take selfies on a dreamy cloud bed and generally get involved in Ari's world.

Fans have already been sharing selfies from the experience, and the first 1000 people to be admitted over the weekend will get an exclusive goody bag, too.

Arianators will get the chance to sample the perfume as well as take selfies in the immersive space - all set to the soundtrack of Ari's new album, of course.

this is so beautiful, i wish i could go ☁️ #ArianaGrandeCloudUK pic.twitter.com/TwGsIEt7nE — pauline (@intobIazed) February 1, 2019

She recently put on a similar experience in the USA to celebrate the launch of her 'Sweetner' album, so it's no wonder the crowds were forming in London's Covent Garden hours before it opened.

The experience is open Friday 1st February and Saturday 2nd February at 9-11 Short's Gardens in Covent Garden, London - not that you can miss all the amazing Ari branding outside.

Can we just move in, please?

