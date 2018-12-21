Ariana Grande’s 2019 Sweetener World Tour – UK Dates, Buy Tickets & Latest News

21 December 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 21 December 2018, 09:06

Get tickets for Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour.
Get tickets for Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Press

Tickets are now on sale for Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour – get yours right here!

We’re counting down the days (OK, months) until Ariana Grande is coming back to the UK for her ‘Sweetener’ Tour… and you could be seeing her live as tickets go on sale today at 10am!

You’d better get in that waiting room quick s tickets to see Ari are bound to sell out fast – so make sure you have a few browsers open and a few different devices to hand to get the best shot!

Get tickets to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour here.

Ari will be performing two nights at London’s O2, as well as in Birmingham, Glasgow and Sheffield as part of the UK leg of her tour – and we can’t wait to have her back!

Ariana Grande will be performing these dates in the UK as part of her Sweetener World Tour.
Ariana Grande will be performing these dates in the UK as part of her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Press

Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ World Tour UK Dates 2019 are:

17 August 2019 – London’s O2

19 August 2019 – London’s O2

14 September 2019 – Birmingham Arena

17 September 2019 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

19 September 2019 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Get tickets to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour here.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Michael Rapaport has trolled Ariana Grande on Twitter

Ariana Grande Trolled By Actor With "Sexist" And "Bullying" Comments
Ariana Grande says her upside-down tree is a metaphor

Ariana Grande Says Her Upside-Down Tree Is A Metaphor For Her Life
UK Ariana Grande fans disappointed as tickets sell out in just minutes

Ariana Grande Fans Disappointed After Sweetener Tour Tickets Sell Out In Minutes
Ariana Grande's returning to Manchester for 'special show' during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande's 'Special' Manchester Show Plans During Sweetener Tour
Support flood in for Pete Davidson following questionable Instagram post.

Celebrities And Fans Share Support To Pete Davidson After Police Check In Following Worrying Instagram Post

News

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account after posting a worrying message.

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram After Posting Worrying Message About Not Wanting “To Be On This Earth Anymore”

News

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande shades Kanye West and Drake

Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Take A Subtle Swipe At Drake And Kanye West

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!