Ariana Grande Manchester Pride: 7 Rings Hitmaker Confirmed To Headline Sunday Line-Up

Ariana Grande will perform at Manchester Pride this year. Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to Ariana Grande headlining Manchester Pride 2019 in a performance two years on from the terror attack at her concert in the city.

Ariana Grande's been announced to headline Manchester Pride 2019 and here's everything you need to know from how to get tickets to the summer date.

Manchester holds a special place in Ariana Grande’s heart, ever since 22 people tragically died in a bomb attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

The singer has previously said she would be returning to Manchester for a 'special tribute' and there's been plenty of speculation over what that is.

How do I get tickets to Manchester Pride 2019?

You can choose either a Rainbow Pass, priced at £70.95 for the weekend (ticket plus booking fee) or £37.95 for the day, which gives you entry to Manchester Pride Live and unlimited access to the activities in the Village AVAILABLE HERE.

Ariana has long made it clear she’ll do whatever she can for the city, and after she was reportedly unable to perform at Manchester Pride last year, she will now headline this year’s Sunday evening performances.

Manchester residents will no doubt welcome the singer’s return with open arms, after the city was missing on her UK tour dates.

Event organiser Mark Fletcher said: "At Manchester Pride Live we're truly honoured to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life".

Years and Years, Bananarama, and Basement Jaxx are just some of the other artists performing across the weekend.

This year Manchester Pride will take place from Friday 23rd August to Monday 26th August.

Last year's headliners included Sigala and Rita Ora.

