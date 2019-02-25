Ariana Grande Defends Clear Bag Rule For Sweetener Tour To Increase Concert Security

Fans will be made to bring clear bags to Ariana Grande's upcoming Sweetener tour in a bid to increase security at the arenas she plays at.

Ariana Grande's revealed fans must only bring clear bags to her Sweetener tour in a bid make the concert safer and more efficient for everyone

She wrote to her 146 million followers: "Dear Sweetener/ Thank U Next tour audience friends, we're sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict."

"They're super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don't ignore it!"

"My team n I appreciate it very much! P.s any clear bags within a certain size are totally fine to bring if you already have your own, I just wanted to make sure you saw these and knew about all this ahead of time so everything can go as smoothly and safely as possible."

The singer clapped back on Instagram after a fan joked the bags she's selling were going to cost 'at least $80 dollars', writing: "They're $8 lol. This is [about] safety. Plus you can totally bring your own. But go off for sure."

Ariana Grande hits back at claims her clear bag merchandise will be expensive. Picture: Twitter

Fans are praising the singer for taking safety measures so seriously and for allowing people to bring their own clear bags should they not want to buy hers.

Ari's said she's going to keep nagging people to remember to bring along a clear bag to the tour which starts in March and runs all the way through to October.

She wrote: "imma keep reminding everyone and be a little annoying about it just so things go smoothly and quickly and safely. love u the most."

imma keep reminding everyone and be a little annoying about it just so things go smoothly and quickly and safely. love u the most. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 24, 2019

The increased safety measures are being enforced after a terrorist attack during her previous 'Dangerous Woman' tour in Manchester Arena back in 2017 which claimed the lives of 22 people.

I think all artists should introduce bringing clear bags to gigs like @ArianaGrande is doing. As a regular gig goer I know it would make me feel safer. — Kel🐝 (@justmeinnit) February 25, 2019

