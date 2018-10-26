Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Tickets, Dates And Venue Details Revealed

26 October 2018, 10:28 | Updated: 26 October 2018, 10:31

Ariana Grande has finally confirmed her Sweetener World Tour
Ariana Grande has finally confirmed her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has had huge success with her new album Sweetener but when is the tour? Here’s everything we know so far as she confirms 2019 dates and tickets.

Ariana Grande is creating huge waves with her new album Sweetener but following it’s huge release in August 2018, fans have only one important question, when is Ariana’s tour?

The Break Free singer has been dropping MANY hints a worldwide tour is coming up and has officially confirmed on Twitter a 2019 world tour is coming our way.

Revealing the dates and venues to her fans in October, here's everything we need to know about the Sweetener World Wide tour:

> WATCH: Ariana Grande Sing Wicked's 'The Wizard And I' In Special Anniversary Show

Ariana Grande tour tickets

Ariana has revealed you can get your Sweetener presale tickets from November 3 for American Express cardholders. She'll be touring from March 18 to June 18 across Canada and the USA so there will be plenty available.

Of course, this is Ariana so you will need to be quick to get your hands on tickets.

Ariana Grande performs at Video Music Awards 2018
Ariana Grande never disappoints when she hits the stage to perform. Picture: Getty

Sweetener tour dates

With the USA and Canada tour dates confirmed from March to June 2019, Ariana is yet to specify whether she'll be touring in Europe or the UK.

Although fans are ready for that announcement anytime now.

Ariana ticket prices

Ariana only confirmed the Sweetener World tour moments ago so it's unclear how much the tickets will cost at this moment.

