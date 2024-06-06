Ariana Grande Explains True Meaning Behind Her 'The Boy Is Mine' Lyrics

6 June 2024, 20:25

Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who are Ariana Grande's The Boy Is Mine lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song, her boyfriend Ethan Slater and the music video starring Penn Badgley.

Ariana Grande has opened up about the true meaning behind her 'The Boy Is Mine' lyrics and why she decided to write it.

As soon as Ariana Grande unveiled the tracklist for her new album Eternal Sunshine, fans were desperate to hear 'The Boys Is Mine'. Before it had even come out the internet was ablaze with rumours surrounding who and what the song is about? Since then, the track has become one of the most popular hits on the album debuting at 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, Ariana has officially released 'The Boy Is Mine' as a single with a music video starring the one and only Penn Badgley. What is 'The Boys Is Mine' about though and does it actually have anything to do with Ariana's boyfriend Ethan Slater?

What are Ariana Grande's 'The Boy Is Mine' lyrics about?

Ariana Grande The Boy Is Mine lyrics: The meaning explained
Ariana Grande The Boy Is Mine lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: R.E.M. Beauty, Republic Records

In 'The Boy Is Mine', Ariana pokes funs at people's perception of her in the world of love. She sings: 'Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me / Baby, come over, come over / And God's knows I'm tryin' / But there's just no use, can't deny it. / The boy is mine / I can't wait to try him / Let-let's get intertwined / The stars, they aligned.'

Discussing 'The Boy Is Mine' in an interview with Zane Lowe, Ariana said: "I love [the Brandy and Monica] song. I've always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way." She also explained that it was inspired by how her fans reacted to her leaked song 'Fantasize'.

Elaborating further, Ariana added: "I kind of was like, 'This is a very bad idea' but there is a large group of my fans that do love a bad girl anthem and this is kind of, I think an elevated version of that." She also called it an "escape".

Elsewhere, Ariana explained the meaning of Track 7 'True Story' and how it relates to 'The Boy is Mine'. She said: "It's an untrue story based on all untrue events, it sets up 'The Boy Is Mine'. It's kind of like, 'Ok, I'll play the bad girl, now here's your bad girl anthem.'"

Ariana Grande - the boy is mine (Official Music Video)

Ariana Grande has been subject to intense public scrutiny over the past year. In 2023, she got a divorce and then started a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. According to Page Six, Ariana and Ethan only began dating when they were single but they were villainised on social media because she and Ethan were both married when they met.

Talking to Zach Sang about the harsh negativity that she's been subject to, Ariana said: "We know this about the tabloids and about the media. We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance."

Ariana added: "They don't leave space for that, well they do for their friends and their family, it's selective. They turn it off when that aligns with a version of a person that they have in their head that they want to believe is true."

Ariana Grande - 'The Boys Is Mine' lyrics

VERSE 1
How can it be? You and me
Likely meant to be, can't unsee it
But I don't wanna fuss, no see
I'm usually so unproblematic
So independent
Tell me why
'Cause the boy is mine, mine

PRE-CHORUS
Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me
Baby, come over, come over (Oh my)
And God's knows I'm tryin'
But there's just no use, can't deny it

CHORUS
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Let-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my timе
I can't believe my mind
That boy is divinе
He's mine

VERSE 2
Please know this ain't what I planned for
Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on
There's gotta be a reason why
My girls, they always come through in the sticky situations
Say it's fine (It's fine)
Happens all the time, -ime

PRE-CHORUS
Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me
Baby, come over, come over (Oh my)
And God's knows I'm tryin'
But there's just no use, can't deny it

CHORUS
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Let-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
That boy is divine
He's—

BRIDGE
And I know it's simply meant to be
And I had to take accountability for all these years
Promise you I'm not usually
Like this shit, it's like losing me to me
But I can't ignore my heart, boy

CHORUS
The boy is mine (Oh)
I can't wait to try him
Let-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
That boy is divine

