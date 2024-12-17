Amanda Seyfried speaks out on Ariana Grande being cast as Glinda in Wicked over her

Amanda Seyfried speaks out on Ariana Grande being cast as Glinda in Wicked over her. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Amanda Seyfried spent weeks auditioning for Glinda in Wicked before Ariana Grande was ultimately cast in the role.

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about auditioning for Glinda in the Wicked film and losing the role to Ariana Grande.

Fans of Amanda Seyfried will already know that the Mamma Mia star was one of the many actresses in the running to play Glinda in Wicked. Talking to Backstage in 2022, Amanda said that the summer she filmed The Dropout, she was trying out for Wicked at the weekends: "I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life."

Now, Amanda has revealed what she actually thinks of Wicked Part 1 and Ariana Grande's performance in the movie.

Amanda Seyfried sings ‘Popular’ from Wicked

Recently, an old video of Amanda singing 'Popular' from Wicked went viral. Discussing it with People, Amanda said: "I think it was during COVID. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart [was] my stylist. I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was like coming up. So I was just f------ around really."

Speaking about her Wicked audition process, Amanda revealed: "I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process." However, she then called the film "fantastic" and said: "Everything happens the way it's meant to."

Praising Ariana Grande's Golden Globe nominated performance as Glinda, Amanda added: "It’s an extravaganza, which is what she does really well. And [my kids] have been playing the soundtrack nonstop."

She continued: "Everything is as it's meant to be for sure.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have both received Golden Globe nominations for their performances in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

In her Backstage interview from 2022, Amanda said: "I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much. I was like, 'l'll give my Sunday to you.'"

She added: "But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Mis, I was like, 'I need to be better. I need to do better.' Whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared."

As well as Amanda, stars including Dove Cameron and Reneé Rapp also auditioned for Glinda. However, Ariana was cast and has since earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

