Amanda Seyfried wants Sabrina Carpenter to play her daughter in Mamma Mia 3

3 October 2024, 16:21

Amanda Seyfried is down for Sabrina Carpenter playing her daughter in Mamma Mia 3
Amanda Seyfried is down for Sabrina Carpenter playing her daughter in Mamma Mia 3. Picture: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter in Mamma Mia 3? I would like to see it... and so would Amanda Seyfried.

Yes, in case you haven't heard, Mamma Mia 3 is happening. Scripts are being outlined, Meryl Streep has confirmed her return (!), Christine Baranski and Pierce Brosnan are on board, the new ABBA songs are ready and waiting to be transformed into another banging soundtrack...

While she hasn't seen any scripts yet, Amanda is also game, telling ABC News’ Will Ganss, that “everybody says it’s gonna happen".

When the conversation turned to Sabrina Carpenter and her recent performance of 'Mamma Mia' on the Short N' Sweet Tour, Amanda was asked what she thought about fans wanting Sabrina to play Sophie's daughter in the franchise.

Mamma Mia 3 is in the works with Meryl Streep returning
Mamma Mia 3 is in the works with Meryl Streep returning. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the question, Amanda seemed unsure, saying, “It’s… Eh… It’s… Technically she could,” before being reminded of Kalokairi's magical properties.

Of course, as any well-versed Mamma Mia fan will know, time means absolutely nothing on that magical Greek island.

Cher famously played Donna's mother, despite only being 3 years older than Meryl in real life. In the first film, Donna also states that her mother is dead. So technically, Ruby Sheridan shouldn't even be alive.

Amanda was then immediately convinced, adding: "You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter. You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it."

"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. She’s… I’m a big fan.”

Amanda is right though – at 38, she's far too young to be 25-year-old Sabrina Carpenter's mother.

Sophie actually gave birth to a son at the end of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, but that doesn't mean she couldn't go on to have a daughter who appears in flash-forwards in a similar way to Lily James appearing as young Donna in Mamma Mia 2's flashback scenes.

Of course, all of this is hypothetical right now but Sabrina would be an incredible addition to the MMCU (Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe).

