Sabrina Carpenter responds to tour lip-syncing accusations after video goes viral. Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

By Sam Prance

Lip-syncing on The Short n' Sweet Tour? Not on Sabrina Carpenter's watch.

Sabrina Carpenter has just shut down lip-syncing accusations after TikTok videos analysing her live shows have gone viral.

Day one Sabrina Carpenter fans will already know that Sabrina is a vocalist. Ever since her Disney Channel days, she's proved time and time again what an amazing voice she has. Whether she's covering artists like Jazmine Sullivan and Ariana Grande or simply flexing her vocal chops on her own music, few artists today can sing as well as Sabrina.

However, people have been accusing Sabrina of lip-syncing on the Short n' Sweet Tour and now she's clapped back.

Does Sabrina Carpenter sing live?

If you watch any livestreams of Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour you will be able to hear that she sings live all throughout the concert. Not only does she belt some incredible notes but she also adds unique live embellishments to every show. Like all pop stars, she uses a backing track during uptempo numbers but still sings live with it.

Nevertheless, people still won't stop analysing Sabrina's shows. In one TikTok, posted on Monday (Sep 30), someone asked if Sabrina ever sings live and the user responded with a video of Sabrina performing her song 'Please Please Please' alongside the caption: "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing".

The video has since been viewed over three million times and it caught the attention of Sabrina herself. Clapping back on TikTok, she commented: "i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers." And I oop!

Reacting in the comments, one fan wrote: "I would not be going public ever again if she called me out like that 😭."

Another added: "i saw her live and she 100% sang everything."

Does Sabrina Carpenter sing live? Picture: @sabrinacarpenter via TikTok

If that weren't enough, Sabrina sings a surprise cover every night on tour so I think we can all agree that Sabrina sings live.

The petition for Sabrina Carpenter to release a Short n' Sweet Tour live album starts now!

