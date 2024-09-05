Exclusive

Jenna Ortega Reveals How She Ended Up In Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' Music Video

Jenna speaks about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Global/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jenna Ortega told Capital how her cameo in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' music video came about.

Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter recently became our favourite duo after the Wednesday actress starred in the 'Espresso' singer's music video.

The music video for Sabrina's 'Taste', which is the opening song on her album 'Short N' Sweet', was inspired by the cult classic movie Death Becomes Her and starred Sabrina and Jenna.

The blonde and brunette duo took on the roles of rivals Madeline and Helen in the gruesome horror film-esque video. The Jenna and Sabrina crossover instantly became our new obsession, and we can bet it'll be the most popular Halloween outfit this year.

While on the press tour for her new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna told Capital's Jimmy Hill how she ended up landing the role in the now iconic music vid.

Jenna Ortega said she's been friends with Sabrina Carpenter since she was 12 years old. Picture: Global

It turns out all it took was a single text message! "She just texted me and she sent me the information," Jenna said.

She added: "And I had one day off in LA and I wasn't going to do anything, I was going to rest because we were doing [Beetlejuice] press and shooting season 2 of Wednesday but Sabrina has also been so kind and generous towards me even when no one cared, I've known her since I was 12 and we get along really well and she's a friend.

"So I was like, 'Yeah of course I'll do this for you' I feel like she'd do the same for me but it was just so much fun. It's nice when you do things like that, it doesn't feel like work."

The friendship between Sabrina, 25, and Jenna, 21, is adorable but it makes sense as they've both known each other since their Disney channel days.

Jenna went on to say, "She's so busy nowadays too I don't get to see her so it's nice to catch up" before joking that the only time they get to hang out is when they're "murdering each other over and over again".

