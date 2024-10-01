Does Sabrina Carpenter wear a wig on tour? Hairstylist sets record straight on her concert hairstyle

1 October 2024, 15:40 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 15:50

Sabrina Carpenter wig theories have gone viral on TikTok thanks to her perfect tour hair
Sabrina Carpenter wig theories have gone viral on TikTok thanks to her perfect tour hair. Picture: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Sabrina Carpenter's hairstylist Scott King revealed exactly what he does to keep her hair looking perfect while she's performing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can we talk about Sabrina Carpenter's hair for a sec? Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular... In fact, her hair is so spectacular that it's now sparked a string of 'wig allegations' because people can't believe how perfect it looks while she's performing on her tour.

Yep, TikTok is currently deep in 'hair-spiracy' mode after several videos of Sabrina, who is currently on her Short n' Sweet Tour, have gone viral with people claiming she's wearing a wig during her shows.

But now, her hairstylist Scott King – who is the mastermind behind her tour locks – has explained exactly how he achieves and maintains her style while she's on stage.

Is Sabrina Carpenter wearing a wig on tour?

Sabrina Carpenter achieves her Short n' Sweet hairstyle using her real hair
Sabrina Carpenter achieves her Short n' Sweet hairstyle using her real hair. Picture: Getty

For the Short n' Sweet Tour, Sabrina's hair is styled into long, luscious, romantic curls that match the playful vibes of the album. Throughout the 90-minute show, her long voluminous locks bounce and hold their form amongst the heat and movement of Sabrina's high energy performance.

Several theories are now floating around TikTok, with some guessing Sabrina may use half-wig that incorporates her real hair. Others have theorised that she also uses extensions to keep her hair looking full and voluminous.

However, that may not actually be the case after all.

Explaining Sabrina's tour look, celebrity hairstylist Scott King took to Instagram to write: "I prepped Sabrina’s hair by blowing out her hair with the @wavytalkofficial blowdryer overdirecting the hair when drying to create the most volume."

After it was dry I used the Wavy Talk 5-in-1 curling wand set using the 1” attachment and set her hair in small 1” sections. After the hair cooled I took down her hair and combed through the curls with a wide tooth comb so the curls separated a little bit but still held the shape of the bouncy curl."

Scott did not reveal whether or not he uses extensions or hairpieces to boost the volume in Sabrina's hair. Based on his caption, he says he simply uses blow drying techniques.

Sabrina Carpenter's tour hair is styled by Scott King, who uses blow drying techniques to achieve the volume
Sabrina Carpenter's tour hair is styled by Scott King who uses blow drying techniques to achieve the volume. Picture: Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023 while styling Sabrina for her Emails I Can't Send Tour, Scott explained how creating a look for a concert show is completely different to creating one for a red carpet.

"You want to create a signature look that will withstand running, dancing, and performing for 1.5 hours," he said. At the time, Scott was using several different products by Hairstory and used the Power dry shampoo to "[keep] the hair full of body and volume throughout the show."

For the Emails tour, Scott did brief touch ups throughout the show which is presumably the same as what's happening behind-the-scenes on the Short n' Sweet Tour too. "There are only about 30 seconds to one minute to do touch-ups between the two parts of the show. So, it's more about smoothing out her hair and brushing it out maybe blow-drying around her face if she starts to sweat."

So there you have it!

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

