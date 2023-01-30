On Air Now
30 January 2023, 15:19
Sabrina Carpenter has announced a string of live shows in the UK as part of her 'emails i can't send tour', here is everything you need to know!
Sabrina Carpenter soundtracked 2023 with bop after bop that hailed from her fifth studio album, 'emails i can't send'.
Now, the 23-year-old pop sensation has announced that she's bringing her tour across the pond with her first-ever UK and Europe headline tour.
The singer's unparalleled stage presence dominated TikTok last year when her improvised lyrics for 'Nonsense' went viral after every single concert – we can't wait to see what she has in store for the UK leg of her tour.
Sabrina announced thew news with a sweet post on Instagram: "emails i can’t send is finally coming to you and all your perfect accents ! been dreaming of this for toooo long."
Read on to find out everything you need to know about Sabrina's tour, from dates to venues to how to get your hands on those coveted tickets...
The European leg of Sabrina's 'emails i can't send tour' will kick off on June 11, with shows currently being announced up until June 27.
Currently, there are 10 dates lined up across Europe, not only will the 'because i liked a boy' singer be coming to the UK but she will also be performing in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany
Sabrina is bringing her latest album on the road and headed to the UK and Ireland in no time at all, she 5 dates planned in some major cities.
Her string of shows will begin in Dublin, followed by Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and will conclude in London..
The UK and European tour was announced just a few days before tickets went on sale, general sale begins on February 3 at 10 am on Ticketmaster.
O2 priority's presale will begin on February 1 ta 10 am and Live Nation's presale will be a day later, starting on February 2 at 10 am.
