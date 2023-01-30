Sabrina Carpenter's 'Emails I Can't Send' UK Tour: Dates, Venues & All The Info

By Savannah Roberts

Sabrina Carpenter has announced a string of live shows in the UK as part of her 'emails i can't send tour', here is everything you need to know!

Sabrina Carpenter soundtracked 2023 with bop after bop that hailed from her fifth studio album, 'emails i can't send'.

Now, the 23-year-old pop sensation has announced that she's bringing her tour across the pond with her first-ever UK and Europe headline tour.

The singer's unparalleled stage presence dominated TikTok last year when her improvised lyrics for 'Nonsense' went viral after every single concert – we can't wait to see what she has in store for the UK leg of her tour.

Sabrina announced thew news with a sweet post on Instagram: "emails i can’t send is finally coming to you and all your perfect accents ! been dreaming of this for toooo long."

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Sabrina's tour, from dates to venues to how to get your hands on those coveted tickets...

When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour?

The European leg of Sabrina's 'emails i can't send tour' will kick off on June 11, with shows currently being announced up until June 27.

Currently, there are 10 dates lined up across Europe, not only will the 'because i liked a boy' singer be coming to the UK but she will also be performing in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany

When is Sabrina Carpenter touring in the UK?

Sabrina is bringing her latest album on the road and headed to the UK and Ireland in no time at all, she 5 dates planned in some major cities.

Her string of shows will begin in Dublin, followed by Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and will conclude in London..

How to get Sabrina Carpenter tickets

The UK and European tour was announced just a few days before tickets went on sale, general sale begins on February 3 at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

O2 priority's presale will begin on February 1 ta 10 am and Live Nation's presale will be a day later, starting on February 2 at 10 am.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'emails i can't send' European tour dates

June 11 – Dublin, Ireland

June 13 – Glasgow, United Kingdom

June 14 – Manchester, United Kingdom

June 17 – Birmingham, United Kingdom

June 19 – London, United Kingdom

June 21 – Paris, France

June 23 – Brussels, Belgium

June 24 – Cologne, Germany

June 25 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands

June 27 – Berlin, Germany

