Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter Had The Sweetest Interaction At The AMAs

21 November 2022, 15:26

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s hug at the AMAs is all over our feeds.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are the pop friendship duo we didn’t know we needed; at the American Music Awards on Sunday night the music stars shared the cutest interaction after seeing each other on stage.

Sabrina presented Taylor with the award for Favourite Music Video for ‘All Too Well’, and when the ‘Midnights’ hitmaker walked on stage to accept the gong, she gave Sabrina a huge hug before hilariously patting her on the head, laughing at their 11-inch height difference.

For reference, Sabrina is 4ft 9” and Taylor is 5ft 8”.

The ladies were later seated next to one another, alongside rising star Gayle, who is supporting Tay on her US tour next year.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hug onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hug onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift accepts Favourite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’
Taylor Swift accepts Favourite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’. Picture: Getty

Fans also pointed out that the trio’s outfits kind of matched, with Swifties wondering whether the ladies are planning something.

Taylor’s appearance at the AMAs was a surprise one, arriving at the red carpet event to accept a whopping six awards, all for songs she’s recently re-released after beginning to re-record her first six albums.

Here are the awards Tay won at the 2022 AMAs, which are voted entirely by fans.

  • Favourite Pop Female Artist
  • Favourite Country Female Artist
  • Favourite Country Album (for ‘Red – Taylor’s Version)
  • Favourite Pop Album (also for ‘Red – TV’)
  • Favourite Music Video (‘All Too Well’)
  • Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Gayle at the AMAs
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Gayle at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Tay now has 40 AMAs to her name and it’s the seventh time she’s been awarded Artist of the Year.

In her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the 31-year-old said she’s put out more music in the last year than she has in the past decade.

She thanked fans for encouraging her to keep dropping new music, as writing and releasing new songs fuelled her happiness.

“I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness and I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care,” she said in her speech for Artist of the Year.

