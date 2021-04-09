Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

Taylor Swift is re-recording all of her old music. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums after her back catalogue was sold to a private equity firm, but which songs and albums is she heading back into the studio to recreate?

Taylor Swift has a whopping nine successful albums to her name and is re-recording five of them so she owns the complete rights to every single one of her creations.

We’ve already heard the new version of 'Fearless', with six new songs that never made it to the original EP added to the track list.

But which albums is Taylor re-recording, and why? Here are all the details you need to know…

Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums. Picture: Getty

Which albums is Taylor Swift re-recording?

Here’s a list of the albums Taylor is recording all over again, including 'Fearless – Taylor's Version' which has just been released:

‘Taylor Swift’, 2006

‘Fearless’, 2008

‘Speak Now’, 2010

‘Red’, 2012

‘1989’, 2014

Taylor’s self-titled debut album brought us songs such as ’Tim McGraw’ and ‘Teardrops on my Guitar’ while ‘Fearless’ gave us the likes of ‘Fifteen’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’.

‘Speak Now’ was nominated for ‘Best Country Album’ at the 54th Grammy Awards, thanks to songs such as ‘Sparks Fly’, ‘Back to December’ and ‘Dear John’.

‘Red’ detailed more of Taylor’s love life with songs like ‘All Too Well’ and ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ – and who could forget the iconic ’22’!?

Meanwhile ‘1989’ is most famous for ’Style’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Bad Blood’.

'Lover' was the first album Taylor Swift fully owned. Picture: Getty

Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her albums?

Taylor is re-recording her albums after her former record label sold her back catalogue in a reported $300 million deal.

She’s now re-recording her first five albums so her music “can live on.”

Taylor explained in an interview with Billboard for their Woman of the Decade cover story: "Every week, we get a dozen synch requests to use 'Shake It Off' in some advertisement or 'Blank Space' in some movie trailer, and we say no to every single one of them.

"And the reason I’m rerecording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on. I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it."

‘Lover’, which was released in 2019, was the first album Taylor fully owns.

Why isn't Taylor Swift re-recording 'Reputation'?

If you’re wondering why Taylor isn’t re-recording her album ‘Reputation’, which she released in 2017, it’s likely due to a common clause in contracts which says songs can’t be rerecorded until “the later of two years following the expiration of the agreement or five years after the commercial release,” according to Rolling Stone.

This means she can re-record the EP in November 2022.

