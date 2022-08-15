Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: Short Film' Could Be In The Running For An Oscar

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift is reportedly working on an awards campaign as the All Too Well: Short Film could be nominated for 2023 Oscar.

Taylor Swift certainly wears a lot of hats, from songwriter to director, actor to producer – and now, there's a potential she could add Oscar winner to that long list.

Fans got the treat of a lifetime when the songstress released a re-imagination of her third studio album as 'Red (Taylor's Version' back in November, and with the fan-favourite album came the long-awaited 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' – complete with a short film!

Now, reports whirr that the All Too Well: The Short Film has qualified to be considered for an Academy Award nomination, meaning Taylor could earn an Oscar during the 2023 ceremony...

Taylor Swift could be nominated for the Oscars in 2023. Picture: Alamy

The pop sensation could be nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film category next year as the director of the project – but as you'll remember, she made a cameo appearance at the end of the extended music video too!

The Hollywood Reporter broke the exciting news to Swifties, writing: "[Taylor] received an Oscar-qualifying run, making it eligible for the best live-action short Oscar, and is working with a top consulting firm to guide its awards campaign."

The publication revealed that the 32-year-old is "working with a top consulting firm to guide its awards campaign".

The All Too Well: Short Film cast Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in the main roles inspired by Taylor's real-life experiences, the flick was released on November 12, 2021 with a New York-based premiere.

Taylor Swift cast Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in her directorial debut. Picture: Getty

The All Too Well: Short film was released as part of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor held a private fan screening with some lucky Swifties as well as her co-stars not long before the film was dropped on YouTube – the video currently stands at a whopping 73 million views on the platform.

Due to the date of its release, the project is only eligible in the short film category, narrowly missing out on the window for the Academy's coveted Best Picture Award.

The official Oscar nominations for next year will be announced on January 24, 2023, so we'll have to wait until then to find out if Taylor is in fact in the running for an Academy Award...

