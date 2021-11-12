Here's Where You've Seen Sadie Sink Before: From 'Stranger Things' To 'All Too Well'

12 November 2021, 15:02

Here is everything Sadie Sink has been in...
Here is everything Sadie Sink has been in... Picture: Getty/Netflix
Here is every project Sadie Sink has been cast in, from film to TV to a certain 10-minute music video by Miss Taylor Swift – this is why you recognise the young actress.

Sadie Sink is literally living all of our dreams as she was cast in none other than Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film – we're only a tad jealous!

We're sure the 19-year-old's star is about to reach new heights as she's catapulted into the public eye with the release of the long-rumoured 10-minute version of the 'Red' track.

Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well’ 10-Minute Version Lyrics & What They Really Mean

It's likely that you recognise the young actress from some of her other coveted roles – here's every film and TV show Sadie Sink has been in...

Sadie Sink featured in Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film
Sadie Sink featured in Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things

You most likely recognise Sadie from her work on the mega-hit science fiction series Stranger Things.

The up-and-coming actress joined the cast during it's second season in 2017 and seamlessly gelled with the gang as if she'd been there from day dot!

She portrays Max Mayfield in the Netflix show, girlfriend of Lucas Sinclair and a best friend to fellow main characters Mike Wheeler, Jane "Eleven" Hopper, Dustin Henderson, and Will Bye.

Sadie Sink splashed onto the scene in Stranger Things
Sadie Sink splashed onto the scene in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

The Fear Street Franchise

The young star has another Netflix hit under her belt!

The teen slasher franchise is based on a series of books of the same name and explores an array of horror sub-genre throughout.

It tells the story of a group of teenagers that work to break a curse that has plagued their town for centuries. Sadie featured in two of the Fear Street flicks, playing the role of Ziggy Berman.

She appeared Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, both of which were released in 2021.

Sadie Sink played a central role in the Fear Street franchise
Sadie Sink played a central role in the Fear Street franchise. Picture: Netflix

Eli

The young actress turned to feature film in 2019 with the release of the horror flick, Eli.

Sadie portrays Haley, a teenager who assists the central character Eli throughout the creepy film.

She sure does have knack when it comes to dark genres!

American Odyssey

Sadie bagged her first main role with American Odyssey, an action-thriller TV show.

The star was just 13-year-old when the series aired! She played the character of Suzanne Ballard throughout its first and only season, featuring in 11 episodes.

Taylor Swift cast Sadie Sink in All Too Well
Taylor Swift cast Sadie Sink in All Too Well. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

and of course... All Too Well

We all know by now that Sadie was enviably cast by Taylor Swift in the short film, All Too Well!

The extended music video comes out on the same day as the album the track hails from 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and is directed by the songstress herself.

Sadie portrays a character that's inspired by Miss Swift when she too was 19 – Sadie's age now!

She stars opposite Dylan O'Brien of Maze Runner and Teen Wolf fame.

