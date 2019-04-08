Who Is Sadie Sink And Is Max From Stranger Things Friends With Millie Bobby Brown IRL?

Sadie Sink stars as Max in Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

Sadie Sink’s Stranger Things character Max was introduced into the Netflix series in season two, and when season three returns in July the fiery redhead will have an even bigger role.

Stranger Things fans came to know and love Sadie Sink and her character Maxine Mayfield when she arrived in Hawkins with her troublesome brother Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery, in the second series.

In season three, we’ll see Max as a fully fledged member of the main characters’ friendship group, joining Eleven, Will, Dustin, Mike and Lucas as they continue to battle the terrors of the Upside Down.

How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton

But what do we know about the actress outside of the TV show?

Sadie Sink is close friends with co-star Noah Schnapp. Picture: Sadie Sink/Instagram

Who Is Sadie Sink?

Sadie Sink is an actress most well known for playing Max in Stranger Things, but she has also had roles in films and TV shows prior to her Netflix fame.

The teenager starred as Suzanne Ballard in TV series Odyssey in 2015 and also appeared in one episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2016.

How Old Is Sadie Sink?

Sadie is 16 years old, she was born on 16 April 2002, making her the same age as some of her Stranger Things co-stars.

Is Sadie Friends With Millie Bobby Brown IRL?

Like most of the Stranger Things cast, Sadie seems to have a close friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the hit series.

The youngster occasionally shares pictures with Millie, and it’s clear from their snaps the girls are firm friends.

Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown are good friends. Picture: Sadie Sink/Instagram

In September Sadie posted an Instagram snap with Millie as they tucked into a burger and chips, captioning it: “Ketchup and mustard”.

But it’s not just Millie who Sadie has struck up a friendship with, as she’s also just as close with co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers.

> You're Clearly A Stranger Things Fan – Download Our New App For All The Latest On Your Favourite Netflix Stars