Stranger Things 5 First Look Teaser Appears To Confirm Huge Time Jump

Stranger Things 5 first look teaser appears to confirm huge time jump. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Eleven's long hair hint at a huge time jump in Stranger Things 5? Here's all the new details revealed in the Stranger Things 5 first look teaser.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nerds, this is a CODE RED! Netflix have just released the first look at Stranger Things 5 and it looks absolutely incredible.

In case you're not keeping up with what's going on with the final season of the hit series, here's your update. As of July 2024, the cast and crew are now officially half-way through filming the fifth season. Cameras began rolling in January 2024, and we've now finally got our first glimpse at what's going to happen.

Stranger Things 5 will pick up shortly after the events of Stranger Things 4. Downtown Hawkins has been destroyed by the Upside Down, Max is still in a coma and Vecna is still at large... somewhere... But it looks like there might be a huge time jump on the cards.

A brand new behind-the-scenes teaser has now revealed what fans can expect, and has dropped huge clues about several storylines and character interactions.

Here's everything revealed about Stranger Things 5 in the brand new teaser.

Netflix releases first look at Stranger Things 5

First up, the teaser confirms what we all knew... Season 5 will take us all right back to the beginning when Will was taken into the Upside Down, and will focus on his connection to the Upside Down.

The clip shows glimpses of Castle Byers, Will's childhood hideout where he hid from the Demogorgon in season 1. There's another glimpse of what appears to be a stunt performer falling into the Upside Down while dressed in the exact same outfit Will went missing in back in 1983.

And there's also a shot of Will walking off into the distance, away from his friends, just like he did in season 2 when he got possessed by the Mind Flayer.

Stranger Things 5 teaser sees Will and his connection to the Upside Down at the forefront of the story. Picture: Netflix

Next up is a character who appears to be Holly Wheeler. The youngest Wheeler sibling looks like she'll be taking on a much bigger role in the final season, as the teaser suggests she'll be targeted by Vecna.

In the clip, Holly (now played by Nell Fisher) can be seen in her bedroom as the lights flash around her. She's then shown screaming at something in the kitchen of the Wheeler house. Is Vecna showing her a vision? Has something happened to her parents?

Stranger Things 5 sees Holly Wheeler take on a larger role. Picture: Netflix

It also looks like a huge time jump will occur at some point in early season 5. Not only has Holly Wheeler grown up quite a bit, but Eleven is shown with a full head of hair.

At the end of season 4, El returned to Hawkins with a shaved head following her involvement in The Nina Project with Dr. Brenner and Dr. Owens. Given that it took almost 3 years for her hair to grow to the length it was in season 4, could Stranger Things 5 include a multi-year time jump?

The latest Stranger Things 5 teaser confirms a huge time jump will happen thanks to Eleven's hair. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere in the clip, fans get their first looks at Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Erica, Steve, Robin, Nancy and Jonathan. Joyce also looks integral to the teenage group this time around, as she's seen in multiple scenes with them.

There's only one small glimpse of Hopper, who is sporting a long beard, and looking angry with a very large gun. While there's no footage of Max, Sadie Sink does feature in the short clip. Now-braindead Max is reportedly integral to season 5's plot. And of course, there's Vecna. Yes, Jamie Campbell Bower is returning and Vecna is back on his bullsh*t.

Fans also get a small on-set introduction to the iconic Linda Hamilton, whose role is still under wraps.

Stranger Things 5 is still a long way off from dropping on Netflix but based on what we've seen so far, it's gonna be worth it!

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.