Stranger Things 5 First Look Teaser Appears To Confirm Huge Time Jump

15 July 2024, 16:38

Stranger Things 5 first look teaser appears to confirm huge time jump
Stranger Things 5 first look teaser appears to confirm huge time jump. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Eleven's long hair hint at a huge time jump in Stranger Things 5? Here's all the new details revealed in the Stranger Things 5 first look teaser.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nerds, this is a CODE RED! Netflix have just released the first look at Stranger Things 5 and it looks absolutely incredible.

In case you're not keeping up with what's going on with the final season of the hit series, here's your update. As of July 2024, the cast and crew are now officially half-way through filming the fifth season. Cameras began rolling in January 2024, and we've now finally got our first glimpse at what's going to happen.

Stranger Things 5 will pick up shortly after the events of Stranger Things 4. Downtown Hawkins has been destroyed by the Upside Down, Max is still in a coma and Vecna is still at large... somewhere... But it looks like there might be a huge time jump on the cards.

A brand new behind-the-scenes teaser has now revealed what fans can expect, and has dropped huge clues about several storylines and character interactions.

Here's everything revealed about Stranger Things 5 in the brand new teaser.

Netflix releases first look at Stranger Things 5

First up, the teaser confirms what we all knew... Season 5 will take us all right back to the beginning when Will was taken into the Upside Down, and will focus on his connection to the Upside Down.

The clip shows glimpses of Castle Byers, Will's childhood hideout where he hid from the Demogorgon in season 1. There's another glimpse of what appears to be a stunt performer falling into the Upside Down while dressed in the exact same outfit Will went missing in back in 1983.

And there's also a shot of Will walking off into the distance, away from his friends, just like he did in season 2 when he got possessed by the Mind Flayer.

Stranger Things 5 teaser sees Will and his connection to the Upside Down at the forefront of the story
Stranger Things 5 teaser sees Will and his connection to the Upside Down at the forefront of the story. Picture: Netflix

Next up is a character who appears to be Holly Wheeler. The youngest Wheeler sibling looks like she'll be taking on a much bigger role in the final season, as the teaser suggests she'll be targeted by Vecna.

In the clip, Holly (now played by Nell Fisher) can be seen in her bedroom as the lights flash around her. She's then shown screaming at something in the kitchen of the Wheeler house. Is Vecna showing her a vision? Has something happened to her parents?

Stranger Things 5 sees Holly Wheeler take on a larger role
Stranger Things 5 sees Holly Wheeler take on a larger role. Picture: Netflix

It also looks like a huge time jump will occur at some point in early season 5. Not only has Holly Wheeler grown up quite a bit, but Eleven is shown with a full head of hair.

At the end of season 4, El returned to Hawkins with a shaved head following her involvement in The Nina Project with Dr. Brenner and Dr. Owens. Given that it took almost 3 years for her hair to grow to the length it was in season 4, could Stranger Things 5 include a multi-year time jump?

The latest Stranger Things 5 teaser confirms a huge time jump will happen thanks to Eleven's hair
The latest Stranger Things 5 teaser confirms a huge time jump will happen thanks to Eleven's hair. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere in the clip, fans get their first looks at Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Erica, Steve, Robin, Nancy and Jonathan. Joyce also looks integral to the teenage group this time around, as she's seen in multiple scenes with them.

There's only one small glimpse of Hopper, who is sporting a long beard, and looking angry with a very large gun. While there's no footage of Max, Sadie Sink does feature in the short clip. Now-braindead Max is reportedly integral to season 5's plot. And of course, there's Vecna. Yes, Jamie Campbell Bower is returning and Vecna is back on his bullsh*t.

Fans also get a small on-set introduction to the iconic Linda Hamilton, whose role is still under wraps.

Stranger Things 5 is still a long way off from dropping on Netflix but based on what we've seen so far, it's gonna be worth it!

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

WATCH: Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Stranger Things News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter With 40-Year-Old Fan

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter With 40-Year-Old Fan

Stranger Things 4: Max died for real in the first draft of the script

Stranger Things 4 originally planned to kill off Max permanently

Stranger Things creators confirm Max is now braindead and blind

Stranger Things creators confirm Max is now braindead and blind

Is Max dead in Stranger Things 4? Her Volume 2 ending explained

Does Max die in Stranger Things 4? Her ending explained

Stranger Things 5 plot details revealed

Stranger Things 5 will focus on Will and Vecna will return as the villain

Hot On Capital

Big Brother returns in 2024

The Big Brother UK 2024 Start Date Has Been ‘Confirmed’

Taylor Swift has expanded her Eras Tour wardrobe

Taylor Swift Got A Brand New ‘Speak Now’ Dress And Fans Think It Means Something

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

Love Island

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift Re-Recordings: All The Release Dates Of The Taylor’s Version Albums In Order

Taylor Swift

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Have Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got back together?

Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Back Together?

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were both seen at the England vs Spain Euros 2024 final

Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Were Just In The Same Place And We’re Screaming

A Love Islander spoiler sees Josh laying it on Grace

Love Island Spoiler Has Mimii's Friends Fuming At Josh For Unexpected Kiss

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart

Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

Love Island

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island?

Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

Love Island

Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5

Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Tumour Scare Explained

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

TV & Film News

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained

Who's Emma? Love Island's Viral TikTok Sound Explained

Love Island

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell