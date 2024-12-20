Stranger Things 5 has officially finished filming

Stranger Things 5 has officially wrapped filming. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

It's a wrap on the final ever season of Stranger Things 5. Filming has now finished, but when does season 5 come out on Netflix?

Over and out... After one year, Stranger Things 5 filming has officially come to an end as the cast has wrapped on the final eight episodes of the series.

Stranger Things 5, which is the final season of the beloved Netflix series, began filming in January 2024 following delays brought on by the (very important!) writers and actors strikes. As a result, season 5's release date was pushed back but now we're officially in the home stretch...

Back in July, to mark the halfway point of filming, Netflix released a first look teaser with behind-the-scenes glimpses of what to expect from the final episodes and in November, the all important Stranger Things 5's episode titles were revealed.

Now we're one step closer to the full season dropping... Filming is over, but when does Stranger Things 5 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 5 episode titles revealed

Stranger Things' official Twitter/X account confirmed the wrap today (Dec 20) alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the cast from their time filming season 5.

"That’s a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025," the post reads.

Over the past week, cast and crew have been sharing photos from inside the Stranger Things wrap party. Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were spotted in photos, as well as Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Amybeth McNulty and Sadie Sink.

Amybeth, who plays Robin's girlfriend Vicky, also shared her own wrap post on Instagram. The rest of the cast have yet to post about the end of their time working on Stranger Things.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will be released in 2025, but the exact date has not yet been revealed.

With filming wrapped, post-production will now begin and may take several months. Previous seasons have taken around 6 months to complete post-production so it's likely that we won't see any new episodes for quite a while yet. Teasers and trailers, however? Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for those.

Again, no release date has been confirmed for Stranger Things 5 but fans can likely expect to see more in the latter half of 2025. Let's go nerds!

