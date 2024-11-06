Stranger Things 5 release date confirmed for 2025

Stranger Things 5 release date confirmed for 2025. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 5 will be set in "the fall of 1987" – but when will the season come out on Netflix?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's happening, nerds. Netflix have confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will officially be released in 2025. When exactly in 2025 though? Well, that small detail is still under wraps but the brand new teaser might give us a better clue as to when it might drop.

Following delays brought on by the Hollywood strikes, Stranger Things 5's release date (and filming dates) had to be pushed back by several months and fans feared that it may not drop until 2026.

But now, in celebration of Stranger Things Day (November 6th – the day Will Byers went missing), Netflix have revealed all eight episode titles and confirmed that the countdown is officially ON for that all important release day now confirmed to be in 2025. Here's the latest...

When does Stranger Things 5 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 5 teaser sees Will and his connection to the Upside Down at the forefront of the story. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 will arrive on Netflix in 2025. No exact date has been announced but maybe don't expect to see it early in the year... As of November 2024, filming is still underway on the absolutely mammoth final season and post-production will also still need to happen.

Filming began in January and is expected to last a full year, per reports from the cast. In July 2024, production hit the halfway mark.

The new season will consist of 8 "movie-length" episodes, and the titles of those episodes are as follows:

The Crawl The Vanishing of [REDACTED] - The full episode title has not yet been revealed. The Turnbow Trap Sorcerer Shock Jock Escape from Camazotz The Bridge The Rightside Up

BRB, am literally crying over that series finale episode title!

Netflix releases first look at Stranger Things 5

What date will Stranger Things 5 be released in 2025?

With filming ongoing and post-production still to come, it'll likely be quite a while until we know the official release date for Stranger Things 5.

However, with the exception of season 1, Stranger Things has previously matched its release dates up with the show's timeline. Season 2 was set during Halloween and was released in October. Season 3's big focus was July 4th and was released on the same day. Season 4 was a little different due to delays brought on by COVID but the general 'Spring' timeline matched up – for Part 1, at least.

Netflix have now confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will take place in "the Fall of 1987". Based on the information shared by the cast and crew about how long filming and post-production will take, it's possible that the show may premiere around that time too.

While nothing has been confirmed, fans have said that it would be perfect for the final season (or the final episode, if they decide to split the season again) to air on November 6th, bringing the whole thing full circle on the very same day Will Byers went missing in 1983.

We'll update this article as soon as more information about Stranger Things 5's release date.

Read more about Stranger Things here:

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.