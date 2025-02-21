Jamie Campbell Bower is taking a break from villains after mental toll of Stranger Things 5

21 February 2025, 16:31

Jamie Campbell Bower is taking a break from villains after mental toll of Stranger Things 5
Jamie Campbell Bower is taking a break from villains after mental toll of Stranger Things 5. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jamie Campbell Bower says he had discussions with his therapist about the difficulty of playing Vecna.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower has revealed that he's taking a break from playing villains after Vecna.

It's impossible to imagine Stranger Things 4 without Jamie Campbell Bower. The season revolves around new villain Vecna and he's easily the show's scariest character yet. Not only does Jamie depict Vecna perfectly in the current Stranger Things timeline and but he also portrays him in the past with his Henry Creel/Peter Ballard origin story.

However, Jamie's portrayal of Vecna didn't just leave a lasting impact on fans. He's now said that it "f--d" him up.

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how long it took to transform into Vecna

Speaking to MegaCon Orlando, Jamie revealed that he discussed the toll that playing villains takes on him in therapy. Explaining the advice that his therapist gave him, Jamie said: "We were going through some stuff, and he was like, ‘We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you’re working next.’"

As for his response Jamie said: "I turned around to him, and I was like, ‘Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I just don’t think I’ll be doing another bad guy for a minute.'" He then added: "Like it f—s me up. I’m dead serious.”

Discussing Vecna specifically, Jamie continued: "It’s been amazing - and it’s been an incredible journey - to join the show from season 4, to be part of something that so many people love and something that I loved as well and still love."

He ended by saying: "But I definitely am ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell."

Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel in Stranger Things 4
Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Jamie isn't the only actor to speak out about the negative effects of playing villains on screen. Evan Peters previously took a break from American Horror Story because of how heavy it was. Speaking to GQ in 2018, he said: "I'm goofy, I'm silly, I like to have fun. I don't like to yell and scream. I actually hate it. Horror Story demanded that of me."

Ryan Murphy also revealed that Evan wanted to film a rom-com before he cast him as Jeffrey Dhamer in Dhamer. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan revealed that Evan "wanted to play someone normal".

Someone cast Jamie and Evan in a buddy comedy now!

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode

MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Love Island

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date finally confirmed

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she won't be in the second reunion episode

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman reportedly passed out

What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman on All Stars?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Casey reveals truth of his pre-final head injury

Love Island All Stars winner Casey reveals truth of his shocking head injury

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits