Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

6 May 2025, 07:41 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 10:20

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

But R9 is still coming!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna is really in her MOTHER era, after welcoming her first baby in 2022 with her long-term boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, a year later in August 2023 she gave birth to her second baby. Now, in May 2025, she's revealed she's pregnant with her third child!

The 'Love On The Brain' singer is no stranger to an iconic baby bump reveal after she became the first pregnant woman to perform during the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, where she revealed her pregnancy in front of approximately 115.1 million people.

And now, dressed head-to-toe in Marc Jacobs to the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

Rihanna on her way into The Met Gala
Rihanna on her way into The Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Despite being one of the latest arrivals to the Met, Rihanna's entrance was not one to be missed.

The 'Umbrella' singer was first spotted heading to the event in a grey top that previewed her baby bump. Her photographer, Miles Diggs, shared some snaps of her with the caption: "Chance of Showers" Then she headed onto the red carpet where she proudly held her bump.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, at the event, Rihanna said she's "shockingly feeling okay" and "not overwhelmed". When asked if her third pregnancy would push her ninth studio album (R9) back even further she assured it wouldn't.

The star responded: "No, maybe a couple videos but I can sing!"

Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Picture: Getty

It's no major shock to fans that RiRi's expecting as, being a boy mum to Riot and RZA, she said last year that she would try for a girl.

"I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy," she told Interview magazine.

Rihanna talks to A$AP at the 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna talks to A$AP alongside Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Rihanna was later reunited with her beau A$AP, who was a co-chair at the event. Before she stepped into the Gala, A$AP had already confirmed she was pregnant as he was asked what her outfit for the night was.

Talking to CBS Mornings, with a giggle he said: "Rihanna's outfit is? I dunno but it don't really cover her baby hump, you dig?"

Rihanna and A$AP world domination!

Read more Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

Real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

All Kim Kardashian's bold Met Gala looks through the years

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look from Kim to Kylie

Who is going to the Met Gala 2025? All the celebrities confirmed so far

Met Gala guest list: Here's who is attending the Met Gala 2025 (Updating live)

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits