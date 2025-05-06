Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

But R9 is still coming!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna is really in her MOTHER era, after welcoming her first baby in 2022 with her long-term boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, a year later in August 2023 she gave birth to her second baby. Now, in May 2025, she's revealed she's pregnant with her third child!

The 'Love On The Brain' singer is no stranger to an iconic baby bump reveal after she became the first pregnant woman to perform during the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, where she revealed her pregnancy in front of approximately 115.1 million people.

And now, dressed head-to-toe in Marc Jacobs to the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

Rihanna on her way into The Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Despite being one of the latest arrivals to the Met, Rihanna's entrance was not one to be missed.

The 'Umbrella' singer was first spotted heading to the event in a grey top that previewed her baby bump. Her photographer, Miles Diggs, shared some snaps of her with the caption: "Chance of Showers" Then she headed onto the red carpet where she proudly held her bump.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, at the event, Rihanna said she's "shockingly feeling okay" and "not overwhelmed". When asked if her third pregnancy would push her ninth studio album (R9) back even further she assured it wouldn't.

The star responded: "No, maybe a couple videos but I can sing!"

Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Picture: Getty

It's no major shock to fans that RiRi's expecting as, being a boy mum to Riot and RZA, she said last year that she would try for a girl.

"I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy," she told Interview magazine.

Rihanna talks to A$AP alongside Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Rihanna was later reunited with her beau A$AP, who was a co-chair at the event. Before she stepped into the Gala, A$AP had already confirmed she was pregnant as he was asked what her outfit for the night was.

Talking to CBS Mornings, with a giggle he said: "Rihanna's outfit is? I dunno but it don't really cover her baby hump, you dig?"

Rihanna and A$AP world domination!

Read more Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.