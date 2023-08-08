How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Rihanna became a mother for the first time in 2022 but how many kids does she have and has she given birth to her new baby yet?

Rihanna has been enjoying motherhood since welcoming her first baby last year with her long-term boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The ‘ANTI’ superstar has spoken about being a mum many times in the past year, revealing she’s ‘so in love’ and ‘obsessed’ after welcoming her baby boy.

Riri kept fans in the dark about what she had named her son for almost a year, with the pop star eventually sharing his name with the world (as well as an array of adorable photos, of course!).

The Savage X Fenty founder also excitingly revealed she’s pregnant during her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, and fans have been keen to find out more about the songstress’ newest addition to her family.

Let’s take a look…

Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son

Rihanna gave birth to her first son RZA last year. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

How many children does Rihanna have? Their names and ages

Rihanna currently has one son named RZA Athelston Mayers, and his name was revealed almost a year after his birth.

Baby RZA is now just over a year old and celebrated his first birthday in May.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in 2022. Picture: Alamy

When did Rihanna give birth to her first baby?

Rihanna gave birth to her first baby boy on May 13, 2022.

She first revealed her pregnancy in an iconic photoshoot in January of the same year, when she was around the 4/5 month mark.

Rihanna announced her first pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show in February. Picture: Alamy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are set to become parents for a second time this year. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Has Rihanna given birth to her second baby yet?

Rihanna hasn’t given birth to her second child just yet, but according to the pregnancy maths done by fans, she’s due to have a summer baby.

She showcased her baby bump for the first time in February this year, where she was assumed to be past the four-month mark.

Riri has since displayed her growing baby bump on red carpets and multiple outings since, and fans are convinced she’ll give birth any day now!

Bookmark this page and we’ll keep you updated on the latest!

Rihanna is pregnant with baby number two. Picture: Alamy

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital