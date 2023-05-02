Every Time Rihanna Has Stolen The Show At The Met Gala Over The Years

All of Rihanna's Met Gala looks throughout the years.

By Hayley Habbouchi

Rihanna has proven she is still the queen of the Met Gala following her 2023 look - here’s every time she has taken the crown at the event.

Rihanna has blown us all away with her red carpet looks for years, but Met Gala Rih has always held a special place in our hearts.

With the theme changing each year, stars all gather at the prestigious fashion event to bring their most striking outfits in front of the lens, and not a year goes by where fans aren’t anticipating what Rihanna will grace the red carpet wearing.

This year was no different as the ‘ANTI’ songstress, who is pregnant with her second baby, arrived with her long-term boyfriend A$AP Rocky and they both looked picture-perfect.

Sticking to the spring 2023 exhibition theme of 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, Rih stunned in a white gown showcasing her baby bump - and was undoubtedly once again one of the best-dressed stars in attendance of the gala.

Let’s take a closer look at Rihanna’s Met Gala looks over the years…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2023

Rihanna donned a stunning white silk Valentino gown featuring a dramatic sweeping train and a white rose headdress, which she removed as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Resembling a glowing bride, Rih completed her ensemble with dazzling jewellery pieces including a pearl-and-diamond choker necklace by Bulgari and a reported $25 million (£20 million) in jewels from Cartier.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala 2023.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2022

Although Rihanna didn’t actually attend the Met Gala last year, her presence was truly felt after she was honoured with a VFX statue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with the same pose she did on Vogue’s May 2022 cover.

Simply iconic!

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2021

Rih and Rocky made their red carpet double as a couple during the Met Gala 2021, where they wore coordinating outfits - the ‘Diamonds’ singer wore a black ruffled dress while her rapper beau donned a quilted patchwork blanket-like ‘fit over a black tux to complement the ‘In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion’ theme.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala 2021.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018

For 2018’s Met Gala theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, Rih wore a pearl and jewel-encrusted robe and a beaded Margiela corset mini dress under a full skirt.

She then paired it with a matching bishop’s hat and necklace as well as a pearl anklet to complete the look.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2017

For the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between’ theme in 2017, Riri graced the red carpet in a gorgeous flower bomb of a dress from the Comme des Garçons fall 2016 collection.

One of her most mesmerising red carpet looks to date, the colour-popping serve was completed with a bright pink makeup look including high-cheek blush, pink eyeshadow and a bold fuchsia lip.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2017.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2015

Rihanna stole the show in 2015 for the theme of ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’, where she wore a jaw-dropping yellow gown by Guo Pei, which was handmade and took two years to make!

The Savage X Fenty founder truly pulled out all the stops for this one as she matched her gown with a bright yellow fur-trimmed cape and gold headpiece.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2015.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2014

The Bajan songstress donned a white backless crop top paired with a floor-length white skirt by Stella McCartney for the 2014 theme, ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2014.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2012

In 2012, the theme was ‘Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations’, and saw Riri turn up in a Tom Ford-designed textured long-sleeve black dress with a slight leg slit.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2012.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2011

During red-hair Rihanna’s appearance at the 2011 Met Gala, she wore a beautiful one-sleeved black lace dress by Stella McCartney paired with green dangling earrings for the theme of ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2011.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2009

The Met Gala 2009 saw the ‘We Found Love’ singer hit the red carpet for the ‘The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion’ theme.

She opted for a black silk tux with oversized puff sleeves for the event, complete with blue eye makeup and her signature short hair.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2009.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2007

For Rih’s first-ever Met Gala in 2007, the Fenty Beauty mogul donned a prom-like white dress with a crystal-embellished halter top by Georges Chakra for the theme of ‘Poiret: King Of Fashion’ - and her iconic accessory piece to complete the look was a single red rose.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2007.

