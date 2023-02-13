Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

13 February 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 12:21

The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details
The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and she iconically revealed her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance - but is she having a baby boy or girl and when is her due date?

Rihanna is pregnant again and we couldn’t be more excited for the superstar after she announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The songstress made her return to the stage for the first time in five years and kicked off her 13-minute performance by rubbing her stomach after showcasing her bump through her red zipped-down jumpsuit to reveal a red bodysuit underneath.

Fans speculated about her pregnancy throughout the performance but Riri’s reps confirmed the exciting news to The Hollywood Reporter following the show.

Rihanna Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Baby After Showcasing Bump During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Everything Rihanna Has Said About Motherhood Since Welcoming Her Baby Boy

Rihanna welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky less than a year ago, meaning their son will become a big brother this year!

So, is Rihanna expecting another baby boy or a baby girl? When is her due date and when did she give birth to her baby boy?

Here’s what we know so far…

Rihanna showcased her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna showcased her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

When is Rihanna’s due date for her second baby?

As Rih’s pregnancy has only just been confirmed, little is known about how far along the ‘ANTI’ songstress currently is.

It is believed she is past the four-month mark, though, as she initially announced her first pregnancy past this mark also, meaning she could be expecting a summer baby.

But of course, there’s yet to be any confirmation of her due date just yet.

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty
Rihanna welcomed her first baby in May 2022
Rihanna welcomed her first baby in May 2022. Picture: Getty

Is Rihanna pregnant with a baby boy or baby girl?

Riri hasn’t spoken about her second pregnancy publicly just yet, so it’s not known whether she’s expecting a baby boy again or a baby girl.

All that matters obviously is that she welcomes a healthy bundle of joy!

She also didn’t reveal her baby’s gender the first time, so it’s unlikely the pop powerhouse will share it publicly this time around.

Rihanna is yet to announce the name of her son
Rihanna is yet to announce the name of her son. Picture: Rihanna/TikTok
Rihanna confirmed her second baby is on the way
Rihanna confirmed her second baby is on the way. Picture: Getty

When did Rihanna give birth to her son and what is the name of her baby boy?

Rihanna gave birth to her son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, and went on to reveal his face for the first time in an adorable TikTok in December.

Rihanna is yet to reveal the name of her son, with the star Riri telling the Washington Post back in November that she and A$AP “just didn’t get around to [announcing] it yet, really”.

“We’ve just been living,” she added, “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

We’ll update this page with all the latest info.

