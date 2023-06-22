A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His ‘Wife’ As She Watches Him Perform In Paris

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna sparked marriage rumours. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked marriage rumours once again.

A$AP Rocky has fuelled those Rihanna marriage rumours after he branded the pregnant superstar his ‘wife’ during a recent performance.

Riri was amongst those who attended A$AP’s Spotify concert during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night and she looked over the moon as she watched her beau perform a string of his hit songs.

The rapper made sure to shout out his long-term girlfriend mid-performance as he told the crowd: “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf***ing building!”

Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked marriage rumours again. Picture: Instagram

After his show finished, the pair went on to hang out with friends in the VIP area, where Riri stole the limelight in a beautiful sheer dress which showcased her growing baby bump.

This comes after the star-studded couple attended Pharrell Williams’ debut runway show as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director on Tuesday in Paris, where a slew of A-listers were in attendance including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion.

Riri and Rocky have been sparking wedding rumours since last year after they alluded to tying the knot in the rapper’s music video for ‘D.M.B.’.

A$AP Rocky called Rihanna his 'wife'. Picture: Alamy

The pair have since welcomed their adorable baby boy RZA, who is now a year old.

They’re now expecting their second baby together as Rihanna made her iconic pregnancy announcement during her Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Details about their second bundle of joy are yet to be shared publicly, but fans have predicted she'll have a summer baby following the timing of her announcement!

